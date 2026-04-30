Yakima Federal Helps Small Businesses Manage Cash Flow More Efficiently

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, announced today that Yakima Federal Savings and Loan—the first financial institution to deploy CashFlow Central® within Fiserv’s Experience Digital (XD) environment—is equipping its small and midsize business members (SMB) to manage incoming and outgoing payments more efficiently through a modern, unified digital experience that brings Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) together.

With AP and AR delivered through XD, Yakima Federal is reducing the need for multiple tools and giving SMBs greater visibility into cash flow — helping simplify day-to-day financial management while minimizing manual, administrative tasks.

“Our small business clients are looking for simpler, more connected ways to manage their finances and reduce manual administrative tasks,” said Melanie Kimm, Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer, Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. “By delivering these capabilities through a modern digital experience, we’re making it easier for our SMBs to stay on top of cash flow and focus on running their businesses.”

Built for Real-World SMB Workflows

Yakima Federal’s implementation delivers AP and AR capabilities built around how small businesses operate day to day, including:

A single interface for AP and AR workflows, reducing tool switching and operational complexity

Automated invoicing and payment reminders to help accelerate receivables and reduce administrative burden

Flexible electronic payment options that improve convenience and support healthier cash flow

Mobile access, enabling business owners to manage finances on the go

Real‑time visibility and tracking to support better decision‑making and reduce payment‑related service inquiries





“Small businesses increasingly expect financial tools to match the intuitive, connected digital experiences they rely on in other parts of their lives,” said Justin Jackson, Head of CashFlow Central, Fiserv. “By integrating CashFlow Central into Experience Digital (XD), Yakima Federal is uniting two best-in-class solutions to deliver a modern, end-to-end banking and payments experience purpose-built for SMBs.”

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Yakima Federal Savings and Loan

Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is a Washington state-chartered mutual savings bank with more than $2 billion in assets and 130 employees. Serving more than 50,000 customers in Washington and Oregon, the association offers a variety of checking, savings and home loan products. Founded in 1905, Yakima Federal is FDIC-insured and committed to serving the community. Learn more at Yakimafed.com.

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