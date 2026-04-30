IPX1031 Welcomes Cara Ryan to Northern California and Northern Nevada Sales and Business Development Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, is pleased to announce the addition of Cara Ryan as Vice President.

Cara Ryan will partner with 1031 expert and SVP Russell Marsan, strengthening IPX1031’s presence throughout the Northern California and Northern Nevada regions and nationwide. This strategic addition reinforces the company’s continued investment in delivering best in class 1031 Exchange expertise, education, and client support.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Cara joins IPX1031 with over a decade of experience as a licensed Realtor and Broker Associate, bringing a strong national perspective on real estate and alternative investments. She has extensive experience working with clients and advisors to support the successful structuring and execution of 1031 Exchange transactions.

Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Western Region Manager at IPX1031, shared, "We are excited to welcome Cara Ryan to IPX1031. Her background in real estate, combined with her direct experience in 1031 Exchange sales and client development, makes her a strong addition to our team. Cara’s understanding of the exchange process and her ability to support advisors and investors will further enhance our ability to serve clients throughout Northern California, Northern Nevada, and beyond."

Cara Ryan will work closely with Russell Marsan, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver comprehensive 1031 Exchange solutions, education, and support to clients throughout Northern California, Northern Nevada, and nationwide.

IPX1031’s continued investment in sales and new business development underscores its commitment to delivering best in class 1031 Exchange service, education, and expertise to clients and their advisors. With Cara Ryan joining the team, the company is well positioned to further strengthen its presence and continue its growth across this regional footprint and nationwide.

Cara Ryan can be reached at (916) 472-9732, via email at cara.ryan@ipx1031.com, or www.ipx1031.com/ryan

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

jennifer.keen@ipx1031.com

(760) 672-5368