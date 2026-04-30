Prosafe SE: 2025 Annual report

30 April 2026 - Prosafe SE today published the Annual report, Transparency act statement and Remuneration report for 2025.

The Annual report includes the 2025 annual accounts, corporate governance report and sustainability report.

The reports are attached and available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/reports-results/ and on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/.

Prosafe also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), which can be found on the website.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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