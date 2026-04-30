AVAILABILITY OF 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AND PROCEDURE FOR CONSULTING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

April 30, 2026 - The 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 30, 2026. The document can be requested at the Groupe’s Headquarter in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available on the Company’s website: www.publicisgroupe.com and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document notably includes the 2025 annual financial report, the management report, the corporate governance report, the sustainability statements and the statutory auditors' reports.

The Prior notice to the General Shareholders’ Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions has been published on April 22, 2026, in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (“BALO”). The Convening notice to the General Shareholders’ Meeting will be published in the BALO and in the Journal d’Annonces Légales on May 6, 2026.

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult the information documents prepared for this Meeting on the Company’s website www.publicisgroupe.com (under Investors/Shareholders/General Meeting.

The documents and information regarding the General Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

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