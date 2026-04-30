Meet the AI Family Butler That Google Play Story Featured Just Two Months After Launch

New York, NY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring and summer days are for backyard barbecues, school pickups, and family dinners. They are also, for millions of households, a constant exercise in coordination: who is picking up the kids, what is for dinner, did anyone see the school notice about next week's trip? For many families, one person quietly carries the weight of it all.



That is the problem Nori was built to solve.



Nori, a tech company specializing in AI-powered household ecosystems, today announced that its flagship product, Nori Family AI, has been featured in Google Play's global editorial Play Story, "A career coach's top 5 AI power-ups", just two months after its official launch on Google Play. Recognized for its innovation in the family organization category, Nori is one of the very few startup products to receive a featured placement alongside established industry leaders including TickTick, Otter AI, Adobe, and Gemini.



Built from real-life observation



Nori's founding mission grew directly from what the team saw in their own households. Many team members were primary caregivers managing the majority of family responsibilities, spending an average of 30 minutes daily just switching between tools. Surveys of thousands of households confirmed what the team already suspected: 80% of families spend at least two hours per week coordinating schedules, tasks, meals, and shopping, with 25% spending five to seven hours on these tasks alone.



The issue was never a lack of tools. The top reason families abandon household management apps is coordination failures, high maintenance costs, and time-consuming data entry. Existing apps asked too much of the people already doing too much.



This led the Nori team to a clear conviction: AI should lower barriers, not raise them. Rather than asking families to adapt to complex interfaces, Nori is built to adapt to how families already communicate and live.



An AI family butler that fits into real life



As an AI-powered family collaboration platform built specifically for household scenarios, Nori Family AI addresses the core pain points of scattered information, poor coordination, and high management overhead. The solution helps household organizers reduce routine task management time by an average of 80%.



The experience is built around the ways families already communicate. A parent can say, "Anna has piano lessons every Thursday at 5 p.m.," and Nori creates the recurring calendar event automatically. A photo of a school flyer becomes a calendar item. A forwarded recipe link becomes a meal plan and a shopping list. Information that once lived across screenshots, paper notes, and chat messages flows into one connected system.



When a user asks Nori to plan a week of gluten-free dinners, it does not just suggest recipes, it builds the meal plan, identifies missing ingredients, and adds them directly to the shared shopping list, with links to order with one tap. Tasks that once required five separate steps across three different apps happen in one conversation.



The platform's Family Memory feature lets households store information in natural language: allergies, preferences, WiFi passwords, doctor addresses. Nori builds context over time and becomes genuinely more useful the longer a family uses it. For critical events, phone call reminders ensure nothing gets missed because of a muted phone.



Warmth by design



Nori's cat-inspired character was designed with intention, a capable house butler and an approachable companion. The design team drew on experience across AI collaboration tools, emotional design, and large-scale consumer apps to build something that feels warm rather than transactional, and trustworthy enough for every member of the family to use.



Behind that vision is a core team with extensive cross-domain experience in productivity tool design, AI interaction design, and consumer-facing digital product development. Design Lead Lanaya previously lead end-to-end design of Zoom Docs' document and AI projects from ideation to launch; the cross-scenario AI interaction framework she developed became the unified standard for Zoom UED's tool-based AI product guidelines. The team also includes visual designers who shaped the emotional identity of Baidu's Tiantian AI robot, as well as senior design experts who have led development of multiple apps with over 10 million users and received multiple Google official recommendations.



Early results and what comes next



Since launch, Nori Family AI has surpassed 200,000 downloads and holds a 4.8-star rating on both iOS and Android. User feedback consistently describes it as one of the first family AI products to deliver practical value in everyday life, helping families save time, reduce stress, and stay better coordinated.



Looking ahead, Nori plans to evolve from a responsive assistant into a proactive one, anticipating household needs before families have to ask. In June 2026, the company will launch Nori Family Hub, a dedicated smart home hardware product that extends Nori beyond mobile and web, bringing AI assistance to a shared household screen and solving the limitations of a phone-only experience.



Find Nori on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.



About Domus Next Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Domus Next Inc. is building AI infrastructure to help families stay organized, keep track of what’s going on, and make decisions together. Built by veterans from ByteDance and Samsung, Nori takes out the stress from managing schedules, tasks, meals, and daily routines so they can focus on the things that matter. For more information, please visit http://www.heynori.com.

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