Vegas Rouge (at Sala Scala Gran Canaria) announces final performances of inaugural season on May 24, 2026

Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, CANARY ISLANDS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROUGE Gran Canaria, the only co-ed adult variety show in the Canary Islands, will present its final performances of the season at Sala Scala on May 24, 2026. The Vegas-born production, which brought Olympic-level performers and world-class aerial artistry to Las Palmas over an eight-month run, has captivated European audiences since its October 2025 debut. The show's return for its new destination/location will be announced in the coming months.

Vegas Rouge cast

ROUGE Gran Canaria replicates the success of its Las Vegas home at The STRAT Hotel & Casino, where the production has performed nearly 2000 shows for 500,000+ guests since April 2022. Called "the sexiest show in Vegas" by audiences and critics, the show has proven that sophisticated adult entertainment translates across continents when artistry takes priority.

The Gran Canaria production marks the show's second international expansion, following a successful Berlin run at the legendary Palazzo Theater. German tourism officials praised it as "a unique, elegant spectacle," validating creator Hanoch Rosenn's vision that Vegas-level production values resonate with European audiences seeking refined nightlife experiences.

"Gran Canaria deserved a world-class adult entertainment experience operating at international production standards," said Rosenn, who also created the family-friendly WOW – The Vegas Spectacular in Las Vegas. "The response from European audiences this season has been extraordinary. ROUGE España proved that genuine athletic artistry and sophisticated sensuality transcend language and geography."

The production distinguishes itself through deliberate gender integration - male and female performers share equal stage time in a modern concept exploring desire from multiple perspectives. The cast includes Olympic-level gymnasts, professional circus artists trained in renowned European schools, contemporary dancers with classical ballet backgrounds, and aerialists with international competition credentials.

Sala Scala's intimate theater setting proved ideal for the show's high-energy mix of acrobatics, aerial sequences, and precision choreography. With unobstructed sightlines from every seat, audiences witnessed performers executing contortion routines, aerial strap sequences, and synchronized choreography inches above their tables.

One TripAdvisor reviewer called the experience "absolutely amazing," while another praised the show as "a perfect mix of tease and talent." The production has maintained a 4.5-star rating across international review platforms.

Final performances run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 22:30, and Sunday at 20:00 through May 24, 2026. Tickets range from €62 to €109 and include the complete 90-minute show. The production is adults-only (18+) and features topless performers. Reservations available at rouge-vegas.es.

About Vegas Rouge (at Sala Scala Gran Canaria)

The sexiest adult show from Las Vegas, now live at the iconic Sala Scala Gran Canaria.

Press Inquiries

Info@rouge-vegas.es

https://rouge-vegas.es

C. las Retamas, 3, 35100 San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Las Palmas