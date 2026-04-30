FileCenter Expands PDF and Document Workflow Tools with Usability Upgrades

Lehi, UTAH, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileCenter, a document management and PDF software solution for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced a set of usability-focused enhancements designed to help users scan, organize, edit, and manage documents more efficiently.

The latest updates to FileCenter 12 build on the company’s paperless office platform with improvements to PDF handling, document organization, interface customization, and overall workflow speed. New capabilities include automatic PDF form creation, bulk renaming tools, dark mode, custom themes, and improved large-font and scaling support.

“Businesses want document tools that save time without adding complexity,” said Jim Garisson, CTO at FileCenter. “These updates are designed to make everyday document work faster, cleaner, and easier to manage.”

Smarter PDF Tools

FileCenter’s updated PDF editor can now convert standard PDFs into fillable forms using automatic field detection, with manual field creation available for fields that need adjustment. This gives users a faster way to prepare documents for internal workflows, client intake, and form-based business processes.

The release also adds bulk renaming functionality, allowing users to organize large sets of files more efficiently when moving documents into cabinets or other folders.

A Cleaner, More Flexible Interface

To improve the day-to-day user experience, FileCenter 12 introduces dark mode and customizable themes, including cabinet color options that help users visually organize their workspace. The update also improves support for large fonts and display scaling, making the application easier to use across different monitors and viewing preferences.

Better Scanning Support

FileCenter 12 also expands scanning flexibility through the FileCenterCapture folder feature, which is designed to improve compatibility with non-standard scanners and other capture workflows. The company said the change is intended to make it easier for users to bring paper documents into a digital-first system.

Performance Improvements

Along with the new usability features, FileCenter says the release includes interface refinements and performance optimizations that improve local and network operations. These updates are aimed at helping teams work more efficiently while keeping document management simple and accessible.

About FileCenter

FileCenter provides comprehensive document management solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses transitioning to paperless operations. The software combines document scanning, OCR conversion, PDF editing, and secure file sharing in a unified platform that integrates with popular cloud services including Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, FileCenter serves businesses across healthcare, legal, finance, manufacturing, and other industries requiring efficient document organization and management.

The company's product suite includes FileCenter DMS, FileCenter Automate, FileCenter Receipts, and FileCenter Client Portal.

Availability

FileCenter 12 is available immediately for download with a 15-day free trial. Pricing starts at $97 per user with one-time licensing options. Pro and Pro Plus versions include advanced features such as two-factor authentication and enhanced collaboration tools.

For more information about FileCenter 12 and to start your free trial, visit www.filecenter.com.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Anderson

hallo [at] filecenter.com

https://filecenter.com

Lehi, Utah, USA.