News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Lumina Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ross J. Beaty, of Suite 1130 – 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6, announced that in connection with the initial public offering and secondary offering (the “Secondary Offering”) of common shares (“Common Shares”) in the authorized share structure of Lumina Metals Corp. (the “Company”), on April 29, 2026, Kestrel Holdings Ltd. (“Kestrel”) donated 7,499,400 Common Shares (the “Donation”) to The Sitka Foundation (the “Selling Securityholder”) and on April 30, 2026, the Selling Securityholder sold 7,499,400 Common Shares at a price of C$12.50 for aggregate gross proceeds of C$93,742,500 pursuant to the Secondary Offering. The Selling Securityholder and Kestrel are controlled by Ross J. Beaty.

Prior to the Donation and the Secondary Offering, Kestrel owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 48,732,937 Common Shares (or approximately 58.84% of all of the outstanding Common Shares) and Ross J. Beaty owned 50,000 restricted share units of the Company (“RSUs”).

Following the completion of the Donation and the Secondary Offering, Kestrel now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 41,233,537 Common Shares (or approximately 38.24% of all of the outstanding Common Shares) and Ross J. Beaty now owns 50,000 RSUs.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Kestrel may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Kestrel Holdings Ltd.

Suite 1130 – 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3A6

Telephone: (604) 806-3173