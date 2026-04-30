Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve, is now open in Tomball, Texas. Located at 22414 Decker Prairie Rosehill Road, this highly anticipated community offers two collections of stunning single-family homes on spacious home sites with access to world-class amenities and top-rated Tomball Independent School District schools.

Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve features an impressive selection of one- and two-story home designs with floor plans ranging from 1,884 to 3,175+ square feet. Homes offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Expansive 45- and 50-foot-wide home sites, some with lake views, provide the perfect setting for these modern homes. Pricing starts from the upper $300,000s.





“We are proud to introduce Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve, a community that perfectly blends luxury living with convenience and charm,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “Home shoppers will love the carefully crafted home designs, stunning amenities, and exceptional location near everything Tomball has to offer.”

The community’s brand-new onsite amenities include a resort-style pool with in-pool loungers, ample green space, walking and biking trails, pickleball courts, and a playground. These exclusive amenities, combined with the community’s proximity to major highways such as the Grand Parkway, make Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve an ideal choice for home shoppers seeking a vibrant and active lifestyle.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve is conveniently located near employment centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment, making it an ideal place to call home. The community is assigned to the top-rated Tomball Independent School District, further enhancing its appeal for families with children.

For more information or to schedule a visit to Toll Brothers at Oakhill Reserve, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)