Tustin Public Schools Foundation Appoints Young Park as Executive Director

TUSTIN, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tustin Public Schools Foundation (TPSF) announced the appointment of Young Park as its new Executive Director, effective April 6, 2026. Park brings nearly three decades of executive leadership spanning the United States Marine Corps, commercial real estate development, and entrepreneurship, a combination of experience that positions the Foundation for its next chapter of growth and community impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome Young Park to the Tustin Public Schools Foundation,” said Kate Kersten, Board President. “His record of building high-performing teams, managing complex projects, and delivering measurable results is exactly what our Foundation needs to expand its programs and deepen its impact for students throughout the Tustin Unified School District.”

Park served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps from 1996 to 2005, where he held leadership roles across a range of domestic and international assignments. He led teams in diverse operational settings and completed advanced military training, including Airborne and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE). Over the course of his service, he received multiple military honors and commendations. His military experience shaped a leadership philosophy grounded in disciplined execution, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to mission.

Following his military service, Park built an 18-year career in commercial real estate, founding and leading Park One Development, LLC and serving as Chief Operating Officer at Fountainhead Development. His work spanned more than 30 ground-up projects across California and Nevada, consistently delivered on time and within budget.

“I am honored to join the Tustin Public Schools Foundation and to work alongside a community that is so deeply invested in the success of its students,” said Park. “My entire career has been defined by building strong teams and delivering results in high-stakes environments. I look forward to bringing that same energy and discipline to advancing the Foundation’s mission and creating lasting opportunities for young people in our schools.”

Park is no stranger to the Tustin community. A longtime volunteer, he has served as Vice President of the Foothill High School Girls Tennis Booster Club, coached Little League, AYSO, Friday Night Lights, and National Junior Basketball programs, and participated in classroom and extracurricular activities across multiple schools in the Tustin Unified School District. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Pepperdine University and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from National University.

About the Tustin Public Schools Foundation

The Tustin Public Schools Foundation (TPSF) is a nonprofit organization that has been helping students in the Tustin community accomplish their educational dreams since 1989. TPSF’s mission is to mobilize the community and its resources to further excellence in Tustin Unified Schools. Made up of dedicated community volunteers, TPSF raises funds to support programs and materials that enhance the educational experiences of students throughout the Tustin Unified School District working to reach, teach, and inspire the next generation. TPSF’s programs include competitive grants for classroom teachers, the Tustin Summer Academy, robotics programs at all 28 TUSD schools, after-school sports at every middle school, scholarships, and more. The Foundation currently impacts more than 22,000 students annually. For more information, visit www.tpsf.net.

Contact: Jeff Corless 714-676-8878 or jeff@venturestrategic.com