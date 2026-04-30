AUGA group, RAB published Audited Results for 2025

AUGA group, RAB reports 2025 annual results: gross profit returned to EUR 5.36 million (2024: gross loss of EUR 4.94 million), EBITDA surged to EUR 9.99 million (2024: EUR 0.08 million), and net loss narrowed sharply to EUR 9.99 million from EUR 32.56 million — reflecting the first full year of structured restructuring and operational improvement.

Financial Results

On 30 April 2026, AUGA group, RAB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter – the "Company") published its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. Full-year sales revenue amounted to EUR 51.48 million, 7% below EUR 55.29 million in 2024. The revenue decline was driven by the Crop growing segment, while Dairy and FMCG both recorded growth.

Key Indicator (EUR million) 2025 2024 Revenue 51.48 55.29 Gross Profit / (Loss) 5.36 (4.94) EBITDA 9.99 0.08 EBITDA Margin 19.4% 0.1% OPEX (Selling & Administrative Expenses) 9.09 10.59 Operating Loss (2.64) (21.09) Net Loss (9.99) (32.56)





“2025 was a year of hard choices and quiet determination. We entered restructuring with clear priorities: stabilize operations, reduce costs, and deliver on our obligations to creditors. The return to gross profitability, the sharp improvement in EBITDA, and the successful sale of Baltic Champs confirm that our restructuring plan is working. The dairy segment proved to be our anchor — profitable for the second consecutive year. We go into 2026 with a leaner structure, a focused business model, and growing confidence that we are on the right path.”

Kęstutis Juščius, Chairman of the Board of AUGA group

Business Segments

Crop Growing

The Group cultivated 33,511 hectares (18,595 ha organic; 14,916 ha regenerative conventional). Production costs were cut significantly — revaluation of biological assets narrowed to EUR 4.60 million in 2025 versus an equivalent EUR 10.90 million in 2024 before subsidies. Digestate use as organic fertilizer yielded 23% higher output per hectare on treated fields.

Dairy

Gross profit of EUR 5.97 million (2024: EUR 5.12 million) — second consecutive profitable year. Average milk yield per cow rose 3%, driven by improved herd management and feed quality across 10 dairy farms.

FMCG (AUGA Brand)

Sales of organic consumer products grew. Three new lactose-free yoghurt lines were launched. Distribution expanded in Lithuania and selected export markets.

Biomethane

Two Group companies produced biomethane, generating a new revenue stream. Digestate is a by-product used as organic fertilizer to reduce external input costs and increase yields in organic farming.

Restructuring Progress

The court-approved restructuring plan came into effect on 11 September 2025. As part of the plan, the Group completed the sale of UAB “Baltic Champs” (mushroom cultivation) to UAB “Global Champs” in early 2026, reducing financial liabilities by EUR 11.6 million.

Operational cost discipline delivered measurable results: selling and administrative expenses (OPEX) declined to EUR 9.09 million in 2025 from EUR 10.59 million in 2024, a reduction of EUR 1.50 million (14%). The most significant contribution came from optimized personnel costs.

The Group employed 937 people at year-end.

Outlook

In 2026, the Group will continue implementing the restructuring plan, focusing on core cash-generating activities: crop farming, dairy, and FMCG. Biomethane operations will be maintained.

Digestate application is expected to improve organic field yields by up to 30% on treated farmland. This is not merely an agronomic milestone — it is an economic one. By substantially increasing yields per hectare, digestate changes the economics of organic farming at scale: higher output per unit of land translates directly into greater revenue per hectare, improving the unit economics and competitiveness of the Group’s organic operations without proportional cost increases. As digestate use increases revenues while keeping input costs stable, it improves margins and reinforces the case for organic farming as a financially viable model. Given the highly positive results observed in 2025, the Group plans to expand digestate application across a broader share of its organic farmland, with the aim of capturing these economic benefits at greater scale in the coming seasons.

The geopolitical environment remains an important factor shaping the cost and revenue outlook for 2026. Ongoing global tensions have contributed to rising fuel and fertilizer prices, which are increasing input costs across the agricultural sector and affecting the Group’s production cost base. At the same time, commodity prices — including prices for grains and other agricultural produce — have also been trending upward, which, if sustained, would have a positive effect on revenues from crop sales. The balance between these two dynamics is currently uncertain: rising input costs present a headwind, while higher commodity prices represent a potential tailwind. The net impact of the geopolitical situation on the Group’s financial performance will become clearer following the harvest in the second half of 2026, when both the cost profile and the achievable sales prices will be more fully known. Management will continue to monitor these developments closely and adapt operational decisions accordingly.





Contacts

AUGA group, RAB (under restructuring)

Chief Financial Officer

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340



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