Anoto Group AB (publ): Annual Report 2025 publication date update

Anoto Group AB (publ) today announces that the Annual Report for the financial year 2025 will be published no later than 15 May 2026, rather than on the previously communicated date of 30 April.

The revised date reflects a later-than-planned start to the audit due to scheduling constraints. Despite the best efforts of the Company and its auditor, the original timetable did not allow sufficient time to complete the audit alongside the translation work required for the Company's multilingual reporting and the ESEF tagging.

The Company has informed Nasdaq Stockholm's issuer compliance function of the postponement and will publish its Annual Report no later than the 15 May 2026. The financial calendar on the Company's website has been updated accordingly.

About Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology company specializing in digital writing solutions that connect handwriting with digital workflows. Anoto’s technology enables integration between analogue input and digital systems for productivity, creativity, and data capture across a range of use cases.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Haywood, CFO

ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30/04/2026 at 20:00 CEST.

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