AD Mortgage Releases 2026 Technology in Mortgage Broker Survey

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, has released its latest industry report, Technology in the Mortgage Industry: 2026 Broker Survey, offering a comprehensive look at how mortgage professionals are adopting AI, digital tools, and new technologies across their workflows.

Based on responses from more than 250 mortgage brokers, the survey highlights a market that is increasingly tech-enabled, yet still navigating key challenges around training, adoption decisions, and integration.

The findings show that while the industry’s average technology level stands at 7.22 out of 10, a significant portion of brokers are still in a transitional phase, with 54% yet to decide which new technologies to adopt. This signals strong momentum, but also substantial room for growth as the market continues to evolve.

Despite this readiness, the survey reveals a clear gap between adoption and enablement. While 83% of respondents say they are comfortable adopting new technology, satisfaction with training remains relatively low at 6.49 out of 10, and 57% indicate they need additional support to fully leverage available tools. This suggests that the primary barrier is no longer willingness, but access to effective education and resources.

The report also underscores the critical role lenders play in facilitating technology adoption. More than 82% of brokers say integration across systems is highly important, and 33.5% specifically look to lenders for support in implementing new tools. This reflects a growing expectation for connected ecosystems rather than isolated solutions.

“Our survey makes it clear that the industry is ready to embrace technology, but adoption alone isn’t enough,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage. “The next phase is about making these tools more accessible, better integrated, and easier to use so brokers can fully realize their benefits.”

Key findings from the survey include:

Industry tech level averages 7.22/10 , with steady but not fully mature adoption

, with steady but not fully mature adoption 54% of brokers remain undecided on which new technologies to implement

on which new technologies to implement 55% use AI daily or regularly , with 72% expecting significant growth in the next three years

, with in the next three years 83% are ready to adopt new technology , but training satisfaction lags at 6.49/10

, but training satisfaction lags at 6.49/10 57% say they need additional training and support

82% prioritize system integration, and 33.5% rely on lender support for adoption

The survey highlights a pivotal moment for the mortgage industry, where technology is widely accepted but still being operationalized. As adoption continues to accelerate, the focus is shifting toward usability, education, and seamless integration across the lending ecosystem.

AD Mortgage continues to invest in innovative tools and broker support systems designed to streamline workflows and improve efficiency, helping partners stay competitive in an increasingly digital landscape.

For more information or to access the full report, please visit www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage



As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com