New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (“NESL” or the “Company”) announced that on April 27th it had acquired all the outstanding stock of Frank Casilio and Sons, Inc. The strategic acquisition consists of three ready mixed concrete plants located in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Frank Casilio and Sons, Inc. has serviced ready-mixed concrete customers across the Allentown Area for nearly 90 years. NESL believes this business is highly regarded in the community, with outstanding people, assets and attractive operating characteristics.

Speaking of the acquisition, Paul Detwiler, III, Chief Executive Officer of New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., commented: “We are excited to bring this great family-owned and operated business into our NESL family. The acquisition expands our service capabilities in the Lehigh Valley and is a great addition to our current network of 15 ready-mixed concrete facilities across Pennsylvania. The transaction is consistent with our strategy to grow our construction materials business both organically and through acquisitions that are within our existing geographic footprint.”

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone and sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, hot mix asphalt paving and other site preparation services). For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nesl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s reports. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statements made herein.

At the Company:

Eric Thiele

Chief Financial Officer

ethiele@nesl.com

814-766-2211