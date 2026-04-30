CIRI Prepares to Welcome the Capital Market Community to Saint-Sauveur, Québec

SAINT-SAUVEUR, Quebec, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) is pleased to announce new and returning features for its 2026 Annual Conference, offering an enhanced experience for investor relations (IR) and capital market professionals across Canada and beyond.

This year’s Conference theme is Bulls, Bears & IROs in the Ever-Evolving Market Landscape and will feature 19 sessions, including five general sessions, four teach-ins and 10 breakout sessions. The program will be delivered through a dynamic mix of panel discussions, presentations and keynote addresses. Topics will span the full spectrum of the investor relations function, including artificial intelligence, strategy, marketing, communications, the evolving influence of IR within the C-suite and Board, and more.

Industry-Leading Speakers

CIRI is proud to present a distinguished lineup of industry speakers, IR experts and capital markets leaders. Featured speakers include, but are not limited to:

Roberto Bellini, Managing Partner, BSQUARED CAPITAL Inc.

Oskar Yasar, Managing Partner, Broome Yasar and author of The Global Investor Relations Revolution

Jackson Gutenplan, Market Structure Research Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Donald Lecavalier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TC Transcontinental

Liam Churchill, Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Peter Letko, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Cordell L. Tanny, Quantitative Finance Consultant, Cordell Tanny Consulting



Additional high-profile speakers are expected to be confirmed soon.

Great Networking Opportunities

CIRI’s Annual Conference offers one of the best networking opportunities for capital market participants. Social activities such as golf and walking tours, cocktail receptions, breaks between sessions and a special themed dinner all offer great venues to grow your network.

This year’s dinner event will take place at the summit and base of the beautiful Sommet Saint Sauveur mountain. Guests will be treated to cocktails and spectacular views at the mountain’s summit before descending to the base for a gourmet, Quebec-inspired dinner with live music.

First time attendees may avail of CIRI’s 101 Welcome session: A First-Timer’s Guide to Connecting, Learning and Growing at the Annual Conference to meet other new members and first-time Conference attendees and learn how to optimize the CIRI2026 experience.

Attendees will also have access to more than six hours of dedicated exhibit hall time, offering opportunities to explore innovative investor relations products and services designed to support and enhance IR practices.

Attendees are encouraged to book their hotel room at Manoir Saint-Sauveur before May 16, 2026 to avail of the special Conference rate. To book your room please click here.

Virtual Option to Attend the Conference

In partnership with Digicast, this year’s Conference will offer a hybrid format, allowing participants who are unable to attend in person in Saint-Sauveur, Québec, to access the event remotely. Virtual attendees will benefit from the same high-quality, engaging sessions developed by investor relations officers (IROs) for IROs – all from the comfort of their own space.

As in previous years, recorded sessions will be made available to all attendees following the event, enabling participants to revisit key insights and catch any sessions they may have missed, at their convenience.

Transportation from the Conference to Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

CIRI has arranged transportation for attendees departing on Friday, June 19, 2026, providing convenient transfers from Saint-Sauveur to Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

Departure: 1:30pm ET

Estimated Drop Off: 2:30pm ET

Cost: $65 per person (plus taxes)

How to Book Your Seat? If you have already registered for the Conference, sign into your CIRI account, go to the Annual Conference page and add this program item at checkout. If you haven't registered, click here to register and then select the program item and check out.

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.ciri.org/2026Conference/2026Conference/Overview.aspx

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit member association of executives responsible for communication between public companies, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 400 members and four Chapters across Canada, CIRI is the voice of IR. To learn more, visit CIRI.org.

Media Contact:

Nathalie Megann, CPIR, ICD.D

President and Chief Executive Officer

nmegann@ciri.org