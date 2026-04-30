Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

WESTFORD, Mass., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2026 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call the Company will discuss its first quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through June 5, 2026. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of our website.

About Kadant

Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 4,000 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 978-776-2000

media@kadant.com