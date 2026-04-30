Equipment Sales & Service Limited Celebrates 80 Years as One of Canada’s Enduring, Family-Owned Industry Leaders

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited (ESS) is proud to announce the celebration of its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of service, innovation, and leadership in the heavy equipment industry across Canada.

Founded in April 1946, ESS has grown from a small family-operated business into a trusted partner for contractors, infrastructure developers, and construction professionals nationwide.

Over eight decades, ESS has operated through multiple economic cycles — including recessions, market downturns, shifting trade environments, and most recently the disruptions of COVID-19, global supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures, and evolving tariff challenges. In an era of industry consolidation, ESS remains one of the few large, independently owned equipment distributors in Canada — a position that enables long-term commitments and partnerships.

Today, ESS is known for its reliability, technical expertise, and long-standing partnerships with customers and leading global equipment manufacturers.

ESS represents a range of leading global manufacturers, including long-standing relationships with companies such as Komatsu and Link-Belt, among many others, supporting sectors such as construction, mining, forestry, drilling, foundations and infrastructure development.

A Legacy of Leadership

Reflecting on the milestone, Michael Willis and Peter Willis, Co-Executive Chairmen of Equipment Sales & Service Limited, shared:

“Reaching 80 years in business is an incredible milestone for our company and our family. Since 1946, ESS has been built on strong relationships, integrity, and a commitment to supporting our customers with the best equipment and service possible. We are grateful to our employees, partners, and customers who have been part of this journey and helped shape ESS into what it is today.”

“This milestone also reflects the strength and resilience of a privately owned Canadian company built for the long term.”

Looking Ahead to the Future

Under the leadership of J.Morgan Cronin, President & CEO, the company continues to expand its presence while staying true to its core values.

“This anniversary is not only about celebrating our past but also about looking forward,” said Cronin. “The construction and infrastructure industries continue to evolve, and ESS is committed to investing in people, technology, and partnerships that help our customers succeed in that evolution. We are proud of our legacy and focused on building for the decades ahead.

Continuing the Tradition

As ESS celebrates its 80th anniversary, the company remains focused on supporting customers with industry-leading equipment, expert technical support, and innovative solutions.

For 80 years, ESS has supported the equipment needs of Canada’s builders. As the industry evolves, the company is focused on expanding its role in the broader systems that power Canadian infrastructure.

ESS’s 80-year history underscores the enduring strength of privately owned Canadian companies to adapt, invest, and lead through change.

About Equipment Sales & Service Limited

Founded in 1946, Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a leading supplier of specialized heavy equipment solutions in Canada. The company represents globally recognized manufacturers and provides sales, service, and parts support for industries including construction, drilling, deep foundations, mining, and infrastructure development.

ESS has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 14 consecutive years (2011-2025), reflecting its long-standing commitment to operational excellence and disciplined growth.

For more information, visit: www.essltd.com

Contact: Jodie Willis | CMO | jwillis@essltd.com