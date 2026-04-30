YouTube TV Launches Service with Kinetic Fiber

2026’s only Gold American-Business Award winning fiber ISP offering YouTube TV

New Kinetic bundle combines high-speed broadband with flexible live multi-channel live TV





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, insurgent fiber-internet provider for homes and businesses, today announced a new offer for eligible residential internet customers, giving consumers a $10 per month discount when they pair YouTube TV with their high-speed internet packages.

Eligible Kinetic customers can receive $10 off YouTube TV per month for 12 months.* The offer reflects Kinetic’s continued focus on delivering more value, flexibility and choice to consumers by partnering the broadband network with premium-steaming television experience.

“Our customers want a connected home that just works - fast internet, great TV, and no friction in between,” said David Oliveira, chief revenue officer at Kinetic. “Bringing YouTube TV onto our fiber network gives them exactly that: a premium live TV experience delivered over a network built to handle it, with the simplicity of a single bundle. This is what Internet Better looks like in practice.”

YouTube TV delivers more than 100 live channels, unlimited DVR space included, six household accounts and Multiview, which allows viewers to watch up to four programs at once, all within one easy-to-use app. Customers can also personalize their experience with add-ons such as NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, 4K Plus and Entertainment Plus.

The YouTube TV bundle underscores Kinetic’s commitment to delivering a better internet experience, at a better value, for more homes and businesses across its 18-state footprint.

The YouTube TV service, combined with Kinetic’s fiber internet, is designed to provide a simpler and more flexible viewing experience than traditional cable, with no annual contracts and no surprise fees.

“We've built our product strategy around meeting customers on their terms. They've told us they want flexibility - to pair our network with the services they already use and love, instead of being locked into proprietary boxes or rigid packages. That's the approach we've taken, and YouTube TV is the next step in it,” said Adrian Horta, senior vice president of Product Management at Kinetic. “Customers can expect us to keep building on this, with more partnerships and more choice ahead.”

Kinetic’s 100% fiber-to-the-home network is designed to support today’s connected households with low everyday pricing, 99.9% reliability and free Whole-Home Wi-Fi Set-Up. This includes professional new fiber installs coupled with the Kinetic Promise™, which is a pledge that technicians will not leave the home until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed.

With Kinetic’s multi-gig fiber and Wi-Fi 7, customers benefit from ultra-fast speeds, lower latency and broader coverage to support streaming, gaming, video calls and multiple connected devices throughout the home.

Consumers who are not currently Kinetic internet subscribers, but want both Kinetic internet and YouTube TV, may call 1-877-90-FIBER to begin service.

For more information, visit https://www.gokinetic.com/youtube-tv.

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria Carman

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com

100% Fiber excludes some multitenant units.

99.9% Network Reliability: Kinetic Network Reliability based on monthly service availability scores from March 2023 to March 2024 as measured by the Kinetic Network Operations Center using the formula Available Customer Hours divided by Total Customer Hours (Available Customer Hours plus Customer Outage Hours). Customer Outage Hours does not include planned maintenance, emergency events (hurricanes, winter storms, mass flooding, etc.).

Kinetic Promise™ relies on reasonable effort to confirm Wi-Fi works in living spaces where customer grants technician access. Wi-Fi coverage & performance vary by layout, building materials, interference, & device capability. Not a guarantee of uniform coverage, speed, or error-free service. Add. equipment or wiring may be required & incur charges; certain areas/devices (e.g., detached structures or outdoor spaces) may be excluded. Customer may cancel any time.

*New and existing Kinetic users new to YouTube TV main plan. If eligible, user receives a free trial then, $10/mo off current price for 12 months. After 12 months, you will be charged the full subscription price, currently $82.99/mo but subject to change. Cancel anytime.