Gordon Pointe in Naples, Florida, The Region’s Most Significant Waterfront Estate, Offered to the Market

NAPLES, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Pointe, a landmark peninsula estate in Naples, and one of Florida’s most storied privately held properties, is now offered for sale, marking one of the most significant offerings in Southwest Florida real estate history.

Positioned at the meeting point of Naples Bay and the Gulf of America, and commanding the entrance to Gordon Pass, the nearly eight-acre Port Royal estate occupies a location that cannot be replicated. Anchored in place and moored in legacy, Gordon Pointe possesses a rare combination of scale, privacy, and protected harbor.

The iconic estate is quietly powerful and singular in its position, offering sweeping views in every direction and private beach frontage. Shaped by an unmatched legacy of family stewardship, Gordon Pointe represents not just a rare opportunity for ownership, but a generational landmark defined by enduring cultural and community significance. The property represents refined eminence, discreetly taking pride of place in Naples, Florida’s most affluent neighborhood, Port Royal.

The coastal sanctuary provides direct boating access to the Gulf, along with a rare, protected deep water refuge in the 231-foot sheltered yacht basin and a 111-foot T-shaped floating dock, features that place it among the most premier private maritime estates on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

For generations, the property has been stewarded with restraint and respect for the surrounding environment. Over time, it became more than a private residence, it became part of the fabric of Old Naples, reflecting a philosophy of conservation-minded luxury and enduring family legacy.

“Gordon Pointe is not simply a waterfront estate—it represents decades of thoughtful stewardship and respect for the natural beauty that defines Naples,” said Tim P. Savage, Principal of Gulf Coast International Properties and listing agent. “It is rare to see a gracious landmark of this scale, provenance, and location come to market. We are honored to represent it and look forward to its next chapter.”

The offering marks a generational transfer, an opportunity to inherit one of the last expansive private peninsula estates within Naples’ historic coastal corridor. Properties with this combination of acreage, protected deep-water access, private beachfront, and long-held ownership are increasingly scarce.

Distinguished by its position, enduring in its setting, and singular in its geography, Gordon Pointe stands ready to be entrusted to its next steward.

About Gordon Pointe

Located within the historic waterfront enclave of Port Royal in Naples, Florida, Gordon Pointe is an approximately eight-acre private peninsula estate with panoramic views across Naples Bay, Gordon Pass, and the Gulf of America. The property features direct Gulf access, a unique, protected yacht basin, private beach frontage, and a legacy of multigenerational stewardship that helped shape the character of Old Naples, Florida. Its legacy reflects a commitment to preservation, heritage, and the timeless beauty of Southwest Florida’s coastline.

Properties of this caliber, particularly those with such cachet and irreplaceable waterfront frontage, are seldom made available within the historic core of Naples. Gordon Pointe remains one of the most unique and pristine estates in the region, representing a rare alignment of pedigree, privacy, and potential on the world stage.

About Gulf Coast International Properties®

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has been recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. The firm has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.