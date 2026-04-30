Grounded Electric Expands Backup Generator Installation Services in Bergen County

Bergenfield, NJ , April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grounded Electric announces the expansion of its backup generator installation services, providing reliable power solutions for residential and commercial properties across Bergen County. Backed by insights from Barret Abramow from Grounded Electric, the company highlights the growing need for dependable energy systems as outage durations and frequency continue to rise nationwide.

In 2024, U.S. electricity customers experienced an average of 11 hours of power interruptions, nearly double the annual average over the previous decade. Of those outages, 66% lasted longer than four hours, while extended outages exceeding 48 hours are becoming more common. Severe weather played a major role, accounting for approximately 80% of total outage duration and contributing nearly nine hours of outages per customer in 2024, compared with about four hours annually between 2014 and 2023.





Grounded Electric

For businesses, the financial impact can be staggering. A single day without power can cost anywhere from 50 000 USD to over 50 million USD, depending on the industry and size of operations. Even smaller enterprises facing just one outage per year lasting four to six hours can incur losses substantial enough to justify investing in backup systems.

As Barret Abramow explains, the question many organizations now face is not whether they can afford a generator, but whether they can afford to operate without one.





Grounded Electric

Through its expanded services, Grounded Electric, an electrician in Bergen County, NJ, offers tailored solutions that include Generac generator installation and electrical services in New Jersey as well as full support for a standby generator in Bergen County. These systems are designed to automatically restore power during outages, ensuring continuity for essential operations and maintaining comfort and safety for homeowners.

The company provides comprehensive support from consultation to installation, helping clients determine the appropriate generator size and configuration for their specific property. By assessing energy usage, critical systems, and site conditions, the team delivers solutions that align with both immediate and long-term needs. This approach has positioned the company as a trusted provider of electrical solutions in the region.





Grounded Electric

Beyond generator installations, Grounded Electric offers a broad portfolio of electrical services, including panel upgrades, lighting installations, wiring, troubleshooting, and system maintenance. Its team of licensed electricians serves a wide area throughout Bergen County, NJ, delivering dependable service to both residential neighborhoods and commercial districts. Its reputation is built on consistent workmanship, timely response, and a strong understanding of local electrical requirements.

As weather-related outages increase and infrastructure challenges persist, the need for backup power solutions has become more pressing. By integrating advanced generator systems with professional installation and ongoing support, Grounded Electric helps clients reduce risk and maintain continuity when the grid fails.

Further information about services, service areas, and project capabilities can be found on the company website. The platform provides detailed insights into generator installation processes, electrical system upgrades, and maintenance offerings.

Property owners across Bergen County are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect homes and businesses from unexpected power disruptions. To explore available solutions and schedule a consultation, visit https://www.grounded-electric.com/.



About Grounded Electric

Grounded Electric is a licensed electrical contractor based in Bergenfield, NJ, providing generator installation and electrical services for residential and commercial clients across Bergen County. The company focuses on delivering dependable power solutions tailored to local needs.

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Media Contact

Grounded Electric

229 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

(201) 385-5000

https://www.grounded-electric.com/

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