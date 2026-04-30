Marker Law, LLC Expands Services to Include Personal Injury Representation in Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL , April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Law, LLC, a Naperville-based legal practice, announces the expansion of its legal services to include personal injury representation alongside its established workers’ compensation practice. As both the subject and contributor of this release, Marker Law, LLC shares its renewed focus on helping clients recover from a broader range of truck accident injuries while continuing to serve as a trusted advocate in workplace-related cases.

For more than two decades, Marker Law, LLC has concentrated on representing injured workers as a workers’ compensation attorney, helping clients secure benefits after on-the-job accidents. With this latest expansion, the firm is returning to its roots by offering Naperville truck accident attorney services, reflecting its earlier experience as a personal injury lawyer handling injury claims involving negligence, vehicle accidents, and other incidents. This transition builds on years of legal insight and reinforces the firm’s ability to guide clients through complex claims processes.





Marker Law, LLC

Marker Law, LLC now provides legal representation for individuals injured in car crashes, motorcycle and truck accidents, and workplace incidents throughout Naperville and surrounding communities. As a car accident lawyer and motorcycle injury attorney, the firm assists clients dealing with medical bills, lost wages, and recovery challenges after serious accidents. The firm’s experience in workers’ compensation cases complements its personal injury services, offering clients a broader perspective on how injury claims can intersect.

Clients seeking support can explore services through Naperville workers’ comp attorneys, where Marker Law, LLC continues to advocate for injured employees navigating employer insurance systems. For those pursuing claims related to negligence, the firm’s Naperville personal injury lawyer page highlights how it assists clients in building strong cases based on liability and damages.

Motorcyclists injured in traffic accidents can turn to the firm’s Naperville motorcycle accident lawyer service for representation tailored to the unique risks of motorcycle travel. Those involved in vehicle collisions can also seek assistance from the firm’s Naperville car crash injury lawyer service, which addresses claims arising from auto accidents. For individuals involved in commercial vehicle collisions, the firm also offers a Naperville truck accident attorney service focused on handling complex claims involving trucking companies, serious injuries, and federal transportation regulations.

The expansion reflects the firm’s understanding that injury victims often face overlapping legal challenges. While workers’ compensation claims typically do not require proof of fault, personal injury cases often depend on establishing negligence and liability. Marker Law, LLC applies its knowledge of both areas to help clients pursue the most appropriate legal path based on their situation.

Marker Law, LLC serves Naperville and nearby communities across DuPage County and surrounding areas, offering personalized legal guidance tailored to each case. The firm’s approach emphasizes clear communication, accessibility, and thorough preparation, allowing clients to stay informed throughout the legal process. By combining its long-standing workers’ compensation experience with renewed personal injury services, the firm positions itself as a versatile legal resource for injury victims.

Those seeking legal assistance after an injury are encouraged to visit https://www.marker-law.com/ to learn more about available services and schedule a consultation.

About Marker Law, LLC

Marker Law, LLC is a Naperville-based law firm focused on workers’ compensation and personal injury cases. The firm serves clients throughout Naperville and the surrounding areas with legal representation tailored to injury-related claims.

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Media Contact

Marker Law, LLC

1250 E Diehl Rd, Naperville, IL 60563, USA

(630) 862-9422

https://www.marker-law.com/

Disclaimer

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The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Various factors could cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements, including changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, and other factors not currently known or foreseeable. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if our expectations or situations change, except as may be required by applicable laws.

Please consult our Marker Law, LLC for additional information and disclosures regarding the matters covered in this press release.

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