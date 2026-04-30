Bangkok's Most Anticipated Leadership Summit Just Got Bigger — Vanguard Impact Summit & Awards Adds May 24 Date After May 3 Sells Out





Monarch Fusion Concepts confirms a second Bangkok edition of VISA 2026 on public demand — weeks after GISA 2026 Bali honoured 40 global leaders and Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine launched its first-ever quarterly print edition

BANGKOK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a single sold-out day has become a movement. Monarch Fusion Concepts, the event wing of Mavilach Group, has confirmed May 24, 2026, as a second Bangkok date for the Vanguard Impact Summit & Awards (VISA) 2026 — one of Asia's most credibility-driven global leadership summits and awards galas.

The May 3, 2026 programme reached full capacity before the organising team could accommodate every leader who had been identified, invited, and confirmed. Rather than turn away qualified nominees, Monarch Fusion Concepts opened a second date — extending the platform to a wider cohort of global founders, CXOs, investors, and social impact leaders who earned their place through the same merit-based curatorial process.

The announcement follows the April 15 release of the inaugural quarterly print edition of Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine — the permanent editorial record of the Global Impact Summit & Awards (GISA) 2026, held in Bali, Indonesia in February. The magazine is now in the hands of 1.5 million+ verified global decision-makers across 190+ countries.

VISA 2026 is curated by Monarch Fusion Concepts, produced by Mavilach Group, in association with Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine and Unified Nations Council.

"The response after Bali exceeded everything we had anticipated. The May 3 programme filled before we could accommodate everyone who had been identified and invited. Opening a second date on May 24 was not a commercial decision — it was the only responsible way to honour the number of leaders who deserved a seat in that room." — Ratnakar Mavilach, Group CEO, Mavilach Group | Asia Pacific Lead, Global Impact Awards.

GISA 2026 Bali: Where It All Began — February 24–25, 2026

The Global Impact Summit & Awards (GISA) 2026 took place on February 24–25, 2026 at Harper Kuta Bali, Indonesia — the inaugural edition of a platform built on one principle: recognition must be earned, not purchased.

Eighteen leaders were felicitated on stage. Twenty-two were honoured virtually. Four keynote speakers — Susan Xiong, Dr. Syed A. Kazmi, Leslie Venetz, and Dr. Sabira Arefin — addressed delegates on leadership, AI governance, ethical technology, and the future of B2B sales.

Leaders recognised on stage in Bali included Madhusudan Halder (Founder, Ideal Eyes Interior | India), Celeste T. Friedman (Founder, Bontika International | USA), Jethro Limson (CEO, HireFox LLC | USA), Tania Potter (Founder & CEO, Virtual OPS | USA), Dr. Syed A. Kazmi DMgt (Co-Founder & CEO, 14K Business Solutions | USA), Julius Nzomo Mbaluto (Author & Broadcaster | UK), Priyanka Chaurasia (Oracle Senior Advisor & Founder, PCTheLabel | USA), Mic Diaz (CEO, Mic Diaz Presents | USA), Felistus Banda (Mental Health Nurse & Global Advocate | UK), Dr. Nisha Sundaragopal DMD MS (Founder, Smile Rangers Dental | USA), Sanjoy Ghosh (Founder, 3 Sigma Corporate Advisory | India), Marlou "MC" Colina, Dr. Rasimah Jar (Founder & CEO, ACE PROWISE Consultancy | Singapore), Dr. Sabira Arefin (Founder, Global Health Alliance | CEO, IdMap.ai), Susan Xiong (Founder & CEO, A Hopeful Encounter | USA), Chan Teck Ling Eddie (Resident Naturalist, Resorts World Awana | Malaysia), and Sarabjeet Kaur (Co-Founder, STEMOX | CEO, Hamptons Investments INC | USA).

Leaders recognised virtually — each featured in the April 2026 edition of Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine:

Akash M Dubey (VP & AI Data Product Lead, JPMorgan Chase | USA) — shapes enterprise-scale AI and data platforms within Consumer and Community Banking, building decision systems grounded in governance-first design and institutional trust.

Dr. Mansi S. Rai (Tax Auditor & Independent Researcher, New York State Department of Taxation and Finance | USA) — built a career at the intersection of public finance, independent scholarship, and civic conscience. Recipient of the Global Leadership Excellence Award in Public Sector Finance & Policy Innovation at GISA 2026.

Simona Smaidžiūnaitė (Founder, Simona I AM | Melbourne, Australia) — built an international educational platform addressing women's health and bodily autonomy, filling gaps left by systems that routinely fail women at critical life junctures.

May Goldi / Mee Goldsworthy (Founder, Velvet Reel Media | Director, Maeya TV | USA) — a media executive whose career spans Cantonese opera, Hollywood film set operations including The Last Samurai, luxury event production, and original digital programming. An operator's devotion to immaculate craft across every scale.

Dr. Theresa L. Pringle-Cole (Founder, Pringle's Training Services | Newark, New Jersey, USA) — built a trauma-informed consultancy from the frontlines of housing instability, delivering workforce, life-skills, and housing-readiness training across multiple counties and internationally. Her principle: change the mindset, change the outcome.

Mikhail Zubkov (Industrial Sustainability Engineer | Russia) — leads operational optimisation of gas processing systems handling 16.6 billion cubic metres annually without a single production shutdown, integrating energy efficiency, equipment reliability, and environmental performance into one unified framework.

Stepan Arakelian (Technology Entrepreneur | Russia) — a software architect whose 15-year career spans algorithmic trading, industrial IoT, fintech, and gaming. Co-founded Treasury, a fintech platform combining e-commerce, anonymous auction infrastructure, and integrated payments — built to perform at scale under pressure.

Petrova Ekaterina (Educator & Online Course Creator | Russia) — since 2022, built a structured digital education operation recognised for its systematic approach to knowledge transfer, scaling an individual teaching practice into a multi-course online platform.

Georgii Shashiashvili (Director, NSO Industrial | Russia) — delivered a comprehensive design revision across thirteen regulatory sections for a 200,000 sq metre Wildberries warehouse complex in ten working days, on time, in full, with a ten-year warranty on every design solution.

Daniil Pakalov (Organisational Transformation Leader | USA) — creator of the One DNA framework, a leadership and operations system tested across a 700-person telecommunications company in Florida that unifies leadership behaviour, process accountability, and workforce alignment into a single integrated system.

Dylan Smith (Bestselling Author & Motivational Speaker | Boca Raton, Florida, USA) — diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia, Smith rebuilt his identity from the ground up at sixteen and turned lived adversity into a bestselling advocacy career. Named in the 40 Under 40.

Stanley Slaczka (President & CEO, The United Diamonds Versus The Eagles Country | USA) — U.S. Army Combat Armor veteran turned award-winning author. Multiple international book awards, including Gold First Place at the Global Book Awards. His work — including The Structure of Perseverance — is built on one message: discipline and systems thinking are the architecture of lasting impact.

Mikhail Karmanov (Environmental Engineer & ESG Compliance Specialist | Chelyabinsk, Russia) — former Deputy Head at Rosprirodnadzor, Russia's federal Environmental Supervision Authority. Spent over a decade holding heavy industry accountable through atmospheric dispersion modelling, environmental auditing, and regulatory science.

"Every leader on that stage was selected through editorial research and jury evaluation — not through a form submission. We built this platform around credibility, not scale. This inaugural edition sets the standard for everything that follows." — Sanjay Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine

The Jury That Made It Count

Every recognition at GISA 2026 was determined by an independent seven-member jury panel, featured in the April 2026 edition of Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine.

Sanjay Singh (Editor-in-Chief, Entrepreneurs' Diaries) chaired the jury, bringing editorial discipline and long-form evaluation standards. Ratnakar Mavilach (Group CEO, Mavilach Group) brought a decade of cross-continental leadership platform expertise. Swapnil Devre (CMO, Mavilach Group) contributed a lens on public impact and narrative credibility.

Angelina Shyltsyna (Financial Advisor, Barnum Financial Group | New York) — FINRA-licensed, internationally published researcher, and Innovator of the Year at a global conference spanning 20 countries, all before the age of twenty-five. Andrii Gerashchenko (Master Hairstylist & Educator, Luxbae Salon & Bokaos Aveda | Los Angeles) — seventeen years of international craft and a client list spanning Hollywood entertainers, musicians, and broadcast personalities. Mikhail Karmanov (Environmental Engineer, former Deputy Head at Rosprirodnadzor | Russia) — a decade at the intersection of heavy industry and ecological accountability. Emil Mirzaliyev (Senior Finance Executive | Azerbaijan & Scandinavia) — oversaw a €300 million FDI, the largest outside oil and gas in Azerbaijan's history, and engineered a debt repayment 24 months ahead of schedule.

Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine — April 2026 Edition: Now in Global Circulation

Released on April 15, 2026, the April edition is the platform's first-ever quarterly print issue and the permanent editorial record of GISA 2026. It carries full profiles of all recognised leaders, the debut of The Entrepreneurs' Diaries List — 30 global leaders selected through structured jury review — and business intelligence across venture capital, AI, global markets, and entrepreneurship in 2026.

Karim Ali & Sarabjeet Kaur (Co-Founders, STEMOX | USA) grace the cover. Karim Ali spent nearly three decades delivering 250+ commercial real estate developments across the United States before founding STEMOX — a plant-based wellness brand built on the same discipline of execution that defined his real estate career. Sarabjeet Kaur joined as Co-Founder in November 2025, bringing global investment expertise and operational scaling architecture from her work across five international markets as CEO of Hamptons Investments INC.

Leslie Venetz (Founder, The Sales-Led GTM Agency | Chicago, USA) — USA Today Top 50 bestselling author of Profit Generating Pipeline, 6x Global Top 50 B2B Sales Thought Leader, and keynote speaker whose content has reached 100 million+ views worldwide. She walked away from a $460,000 corporate offer to build a sales transformation agency that has opened doors to Walmart, JPMorgan, and KraftHeinz for her clients. At GISA 2026, she delivered a keynote that challenged global leaders to earn the right to every room they enter.

Steph Adams (Author & Publisher | International) — With 30+ published titles and a nine-year passion project that landed an interview with Clint Eastwood, Adams turned the written word into one of the most quietly powerful empowerment platforms in international publishing. Her #1 international bestseller Powerhouse: A Legacy chronicles sixty-five global icons — from Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood and F1 Academy head Susie Wolff to supermodel Elle Macpherson and European royalty.

VISA 2026 Bangkok — May 24: One Day. One Stage. No Shortcuts.

The May 24 edition of VISA 2026 follows the same format and curatorial standard that defined every edition since Bali. The programme runs from 10:00 AM through an open-ended gala evening and includes three keynotes, four expert panels, live stage experiences, the Impact Ramp Walk fashion show, and the Vanguard Impact Awards Ceremony — honouring leaders across 50+ categories spanning business, technology, sustainability, social impact, and culture.

Every delegate is personally identified and invited. Every award is granted on merit by an independent jury. Selected awardees receive an on-stage trophy and certificate, a dedicated feature in Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine, PR distribution across 200+ international publications, social media amplification across 190+ countries, permanent online indexing, and an official awardee digital badge and title.

"VISA represents something our industry needs — a platform where visibility is earned, not purchased. Every editorial feature, every PR distribution is tied to a real story of leadership. That is not marketing. That is documentation." — Swapnil Devre, Chief Marketing Officer, Mavilach Group

Event Details — VISA 2026

Event Vanguard Impact Summit & Awards 2026 Date May 24, 2026 City Bangkok, Thailand Format Invitation Only · One Day · One Stage · One City Curated by Monarch Fusion Concepts (An event wing of Mavilach Group) Produced by Mavilach Group In association with Entrepreneurs' Diaries Magazine & Unified Nations Council



Media Contact & Nominations

Nominations & Packages: nominations@visawards.com

General Enquiries: info@visawards.com

WhatsApp: +1 914 521 1305

Website: visawards.com

Magazine: entrepreneursdiaries.com



Press Release By:

Monarch Fusion Concept LLC

+19145211305

info@mfcstories.com

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