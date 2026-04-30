Clean Power Alliance Expands Access to Affordable Clean Energy for Disadvantaged Communities Across Southern California

Civic leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders gathered in the city of Carson today to celebrate a significant milestone in Southern California’s clean energy transition: the launch of a new rooftop community solar installation that expands access to renewable energy and lowers energy bills for income-qualified households through Clean Power Alliance’s (CPA) Power Share program.



The new installation is among 16 solar photovoltaic projects that CPA has in operation or under development, totaling approximately 23 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. Industrial real estate company Prologis is the developer for 10 of these projects, representing 9 megawatts of capacity and creating more than 160 jobs by utilizing roof space on large warehouse facilities.



“These savings provide critical relief for families disproportionately impacted by high energy bills,” said CPA CEO Ted Bardacke. “We are proud to help expand equitable access to renewable energy solutions that strengthen communities, lower costs and ensure Southern California’s clean energy future benefits everyone.”



The celebratory event, hosted by CPA and Prologis, marked the activation of the Carson South Bay 20 project, a 1.32-megawatt rooftop solar installation that will provide 100% renewable energy at reduced rates to approximately 500 local households. Discounted renewable energy will also be provided to City of Carson, a CPA member, which will save approximately $75,000 per year on energy costs at their city hall.



“This project is a powerful example of how collaboration between public agencies, private industry and community stakeholders can deliver meaningful results,” said City of Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “This program makes clean energy savings accessible to renters and working families who have too often been excluded from the benefits of the clean energy economy.”



The approximately 10,000 households that participate in Power Share, CPA’s community solar program, receive electricity bill savings of 20%, with total savings potentially reaching 35–45% when combined with bill assistance from programs such as California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA).



The Carson South Bay 20 installation is one of six Power Share projects built on Prologis warehouse facilities in the city. Five of these projects are operational, with a sixth scheduled to come online later this year.



“We see our buildings as platforms for physical infrastructure that can generate energy, strengthen grid reliability and deliver meaningful benefits to the communities around us,” said Alta Yen, head of energy, U.S., Prologis. “We’re proud to partner with CPA and provide renewable energy access to hundreds of residents and help lower their energy costs.”



“Projects like the Carson Community Solar installation show that community solar is not just viable, it’s evolving, expanding and delivering measurable results through competitive procurement that helps keep costs affordable for customers,” said Molly Sterkel, a director in the California Public Utilities Commission’s Energy Division. "The electricity generated by this community solar installation will help achieve California’s clean energy goals and deliver savings to customers who need it most."



About the Power Share Program

Power Share is CPA’s implementation of the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) Disadvantaged Communities Green Tariff (DAC-GT) program, which supports the development of renewable energy projects located within disadvantaged communities.



Through the program:



Income-qualified customers receive 100% renewable energy

Participants receive a 20% discount on electricity bills

Combined savings with CARE or FERA can reach approximately 35–45%

No rooftop installation, homeownership, or upfront investment is required The CPUC funds above-market energy costs, customer bill discounts and implementation expenses, making the program financially accessible while accelerating renewable energy deployment.



CPA currently serves approximately 10,000 residential Power Share customers.