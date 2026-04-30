NationalSpotlightTV Speaks With Lifestyle Expert Ashley Hearon-Smith for Spring Cleaning Tips

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring cleaning season is here, and while many know Rust-Oleum for paints and coatings, it’s also the name behind a lineup of cleaning products that can help tackle even the toughest messes.

Cleaning baked-on messes in the kitchen is one of those chores many put off. The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste Squeezable is the viral sensation that cuts through baked-on grease, grime, and dirt on everything from cookware and ovens to tiles and sinks. And the squeezable tube makes it easy to apply, making those deep spring cleaning jobs faster and, more satisfying.

The bathroom is probably the last place you want to spend your time cleaning, but this really helps speed things up. Mean Green’s Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate Bathroom Cleaner is water-based and removes tough soap scum and buildup on hard and soft surfaces, leaving showers, tubs, and tile looking like new. Plus, the refillable design helps reduce plastic waste and lasts up to four times as long as a regular bottle of cleaner, so it’s a smart choice for your home.

For bigger spring projects, Krud Kutter Original Cleaner & Degreaser is what many people call the “duct tape of cleaning.” It tackles everything from grease and oil to paint and stains, and works on surfaces all around the home, from kitchen cabinets to garage floors and even fabrics.

And for outdoor spaces, Moldex cleaners are perfect for removing stains from mold, mildew, and algae. Whether it’s siding, patios, or brick, they help restore your home’s curb appeal just in time for warmer weather. After a long winter, seeing that difference outside is one of the most satisfying parts of spring cleaning.

For more, visit rustoleum.com.

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