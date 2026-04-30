APEGA Holds 2026 Annual General Meeting, Welcomes New President and Councillors

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) held its annual general meeting (AGM), with more than 400 participants attending virtually.

APEGA leadership and council delivered updates on the year in review, including addresses from the outgoing and incoming presidents, and from the registrar and CEO. The Audit Committee chair presented the 2025 audited financial statements, including a summary of the independent auditor’s report and audit opinion, confirming that the statements fairly reflect APEGA’s financial position and underscoring APEGA’s strong stewardship, careful financial management, and continued growth.

In new business, registrants approved a motion to amend the expiry date of the Engineering and Geoscience Professions General Regulation to ensure continuity ahead of APEGA’s transition to the Professional Governance Act in 2027.

Council election results were presented, officially confirming the incoming 2026–2027 APEGA Council. Ken Hawrelko, P.Eng., was ratified as president-elect, and Natasha Avila, P.Eng., as vice-president. Five councillors were inducted:

Geoffrey Kneller, P.Eng.

Eric Potter, P.Eng.

Jeffrey Priest, P.Eng.

Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng.

Hijab Ali Choudhary, P.Eng.*





* Serving a one-year term, filling a vacancy

The AGM also saw Dean Mullin, P.Eng., begin his term as APEGA’s 107th president. Mullin is a consulting industry executive with 30 years of experience as a practising structural engineer, business owner, manager, and leader. Mullin is a fellow of Engineers Canada and an honorary fellow of Geoscientists Canada. An active volunteer in the engineering community, Mullin has served his professional peers in various capacities with APEGA, including as a member of the Discipline Committee and the Honours and Awards Committee. He is currently the vice-president and integration leader at Stantec Consulting.

Mullin will lead APEGA’s Executive Committee of Council, alongside President-Elect Hawrelko, Vice-President Avila, and Terri Steeves, P.Eng., who transitioned into the role of past-president.

APEGA also extends its gratitude to outgoing past-president Tracey Stock, P.Eng., outgoing vice-president Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng., and outgoing councillor Clodia Kanna-Laurent, P.Eng., who completed their terms. Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng., will continue to serve on council following his re-election as a councillor.

During the meeting, the date of the 2027 AGM was approved by the attending registrants and will take place on Friday, April 23, 2027. APEGA’s 2025 annual report is now available at apega.ca.

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gisela Hippolt-Squair, BA, FEC (Hon.), FGC (Hon.)

Director, Member Engagement and Communications

587-489-1567 | media@apega.ca | apega.ca