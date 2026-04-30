SANS Institute and SERC Reliability Corporation Announce National NERC CIP Training Initiative to Strengthen Grid Reliability

Bethesda, MD, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute and SERC Reliability Corporation today announced a strategic partnership to expand advanced cybersecurity training for electric utilities nationwide.

Launching August 3-7, 2026, SERC will host ICS456: NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) at its facilities, creating a coordinated regional training opportunity designed to strengthen grid reliability, enhance compliance readiness, and accelerate workforce development across the bulk electric system. The program prepares participants for the GIAC Critical Infrastructure Protection (GCIP) certification, a leading industry-recognized credential that validates hands-on expertise in securing operational technology environments and demonstrates measurable competency in protecting critical infrastructure systems.

“SERC’s partnership with SANS is a direct investment to develop the necessary skillsets across our essential industry to ensure a reliable and secure electric grid,” said Jason Blake, CEO, SERC Reliability Corporation. “This partnership will provide critical training, educational collaboration, and stronger recruitment pathways that prepare professionals to thrive in this dynamic and evolving environment. Get involved, get engaged, and take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to advance you and your teams to make a lasting impact.”

ICS456 is designed to bridge the gap between compliance requirements and real-world cybersecurity implementation. The course integrates the technical controls required to protect operational technology environments with the documentation and evidence standards required under NERC CIP. By bringing practitioners and compliance professionals into the same learning environment, the program supports stronger internal alignment and more resilient operations.

“The NERC standards exist to protect grid reliability,” said Tim Conway, ICS Curriculum Lead at SANS Institute. “This partnership creates an opportunity for utilities and regional leadership to learn together, strengthen relationships, and build trust. When organizations better understand both the operational and regulatory dimensions of security, they are better positioned to reduce risk, improve audit preparedness, and enhance the resilience of the critical infrastructure that powers North America.”

The hosted training model also reflects a broader industry shift toward proactive education. As technologies such as virtualization, cloud services, and advanced automation continue to intersect with operational environments, utilities must interpret and apply long-standing standards within new architectures. Collaborative, regionally supported training helps close knowledge gaps, improve consistency, and support responsible innovation while maintaining reliability expectations.

The August 3-7, 2026 offering is expected to draw utilities from across the SERC footprint and beyond. Additional program details and registration information will be released in the coming months.