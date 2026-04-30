Rivermate Launches as a Unified Global Employer of Record Platform, Bringing Together Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global, and Hightekers' EOR Operations

London, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hightekers, Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global, and Rivermate have announced the unification of their Employer of Record (EOR) services under a single global brand: Rivermate. This strategic move consolidates over 15 years of operational expertise, initially established by Eos Global Expansion and Serviap Global in 2010, across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Rivermate logo

Rivermate now delivers EOR services through 38 wholly owned legal entities worldwide, supported by in-country teams and an extensive network of trusted local partners. This infrastructure enables coverage across 180+ countries, supporting over 3,500 workers globally.

The consolidation of operations and branding allows the four entities to function as one global company under the Rivermate name, offering a more consistent, controlled, and locally grounded approach to international hiring, EOR, Contractor of Record (COR), and payroll services.

Existing client contracts and service delivery remain unaffected. Clients will continue to work with their existing contacts, benefiting from expanded global capabilities across the unified platform.

"We are not just renaming companies. We are building a global infrastructure for the future of work," said Roger Oudiz, Chairman of the Group. "Bringing Eos, Serviap, and our Hightekers EOR operations under the Rivermate brand is the right move at the right time — it gives our clients a single, trusted partner wherever they hire, and gives our teams the platform they deserve to compete globally. The regional expertise that made each of these businesses great is not going anywhere. It is now part of something bigger."

This consolidation is part of a broader strategy to build the world's most comprehensive global work intermediary. The platform serves both companies navigating international expansion and professionals seeking to work on their own terms, across Employer of Record, Contractor of Record, global payroll, and freelancer management.

Rivermate emerges as the group's single global brand for Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor of Record (COR), and Contractor Payment solutions. The Serviap and Eos brands will be retired, with their operations, teams, and client relationships continuing within Rivermate.

Hightekers will continue to operate as a distinct brand, serving independent professionals globally through a premium freelancer management solution. With an established market presence and a loyal customer base, Hightekers retains its own identity, teams, and commercial focus.

Press Inquiries

Vivien Sujbert

press [at] rivermate.com

https://rivermate.com/

Herengracht 420

1017 HZ Amsterdam

North Holland

The Netherlands