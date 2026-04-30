MAGIC by Informa in Nashville Brings Southern Flair to Music City Center with Fresh Trends, Local Talent, and Retail Insights

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGIC in Nashville, organized by FASHION by Informa, concluded its highly anticipated event at the Music City Center this week, leaving an indelible mark on the Southeast fashion and Nashville retail industries. The event, held from April 28–29, brought together leading brands, retailers, and industry professionals for two days of networking.





This year’s MAGIC in Nashville featured an impressive lineup of over 225 brands, ranging from emerging designers to established labels, offering attendees a curated selection of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The event attracted attendees, including buyers, retailers, and industry insiders all eager to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the fashion landscape.

With 90% of registered attendees from the South or Midwest, MAGIC is a must-attend event for fashion professionals in the Southeast offering a unique platform to spotlight regional talent, trends, and business opportunities. The event fosters a sense of community while showcasing the vibrant creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the region’s fashion landscape.

“This has been our best national show to date. We had a fantastic day one, connecting with some of our biggest accounts we’ve been building relationships with all year. As a music-driven, pop culture brand, Nashville truly aligns with who we are — it’s the perfect market for us,” said a representative from Prince Peter Collection, an exhibiting brand.





Highlights from MAGIC in Nashville 2026:

Dynamic Onsite Activations : Highlights included the FashionGo booth, which featured a highly popular rolling bag giveaway that drew long lines. Their space also hosted happy hours, snack hours, and additional giveaways. Rustler added to the excitement by hosting a private offsite party for MAGIC retailers and influencers at their storefront location in Downtown Nashville, where attendees could design their own custom hats. Other onsite activations included sunglasses engraving, hair touchups, custom embroidery, and more.

: Highlights included the FashionGo booth, which featured a highly popular rolling bag giveaway that drew long lines. Their space also hosted happy hours, snack hours, and additional giveaways. Rustler added to the excitement by hosting a private offsite party for MAGIC retailers and influencers at their storefront location in Downtown Nashville, where attendees could design their own custom hats. Other onsite activations included sunglasses engraving, hair touchups, custom embroidery, and more. Trend-Forward Brands : Attendees were treated to a showcase of the latest trends, with a focus on gameday, western wear, boots and other footwear, as well as immediates, across the young contemporary and modern sportswear categories.

: Attendees were treated to a showcase of the latest trends, with a focus on gameday, western wear, boots and other footwear, as well as immediates, across the young contemporary and modern sportswear categories. Networking Opportunities: The event provided a platform for meaningful connections, with multiple networking sessions, retail matchmaking programs, and exclusive events designed to foster collaboration and growth.





The event also featured an educational program, with multiple sessions led by industry experts covering topics such as color and fashion trends 2026, retail innovation, consumer behavior, and building collections that sell. These sessions provided attendees with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of running successful retail operations, enhancing product offerings, and maximizing profitability in a competitive market.

Education Takeaways included:

Must-have color hues, where to find them throughout the show, and ways to use trending colors effectively on your sales floor to make fast, confident buying decisions.

How to reduce inbound shipping costs from your wholesalers, as well as simple actionable ways to increase profitability without raising prices.

Embracing your unique style and personality to turn social media into a sales engine for boutiques. From funky outfits to TikTok creativity, attendees learned how to authentically engage customers and drive real traffic, online and in-person.









As MAGIC continues to grow, it remains committed to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration within the fashion and retail industries. The next edition of MAGIC is set to take place in Las Vegas, August 10–12, promising even more opportunities for brands and retailers to connect and thrive.

MAGIC will also return to Nashville in 2027, May 11–12.

For more information about MAGIC and upcoming events, visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

FASHION by Informa PR

press@fashionbyinforma.com

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