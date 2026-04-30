Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Announces Acquisition of Bradford Plaza in Stillwater, Oklahoma

STILLWATER, Okla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc., has officially announced the acquisition of Bradford Plaza, a premier retail shopping center located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The acquisition encompasses a 93,755-square-foot facility situated on approximately 8.87 acres within one of the region’s most active commercial corridors.

The acquisition marks a significant addition to the Dunhill Partners portfolio, securing a 100% leased asset in a high-demand market. Bradford Plaza is strategically positioned just one-half mile from Oklahoma State University, the city’s primary economic driver and largest employer. Located near the signalized intersection of North Main Street and Hall of Fame, the center benefits from high visibility and accessibility, supported by daily traffic counts exceeding 42,000 vehicles.

Under the leadership of Bill Hutchinson, Dunhill Partners continues to focus on acquiring high-performing retail assets in growth-oriented markets. Bradford Plaza features a diverse mix of national, regional, and local tenants that serve the daily needs of the Stillwater and Payne County communities. National retailers currently anchored at the center include T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Nothing Bundt Cakes, OrangeTheory Fitness, and Sally Beauty. Furthermore, the center will soon house the first-ever Barnes & Noble location in Stillwater, expanding the city's retail offerings.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Stillwater with the acquisition of Bradford Plaza," stated Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners. "This is a high-quality, fully leased asset located in a thriving retail corridor anchored by Oklahoma State University. Stillwater continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, and we see meaningful opportunity to further enhance the long-term value of this property. Bradford Plaza aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing retail centers in growth markets."

In addition to its national anchors, Bradford Plaza is home to several locally rooted businesses, including Just Wafflin’ and Los Aztecas. These service-oriented operators are integral to the center’s character and reinforce its connection to the local community. The balanced tenant mix reflects the broader economic culture of Stillwater, combining institutional investment with small business growth to create a stable, multi-functional retail environment.

Kari Moore, Director of Economic Development for the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the investment. "We are excited to welcome Dunhill Partners to Stillwater with their acquisition of Bradford Plaza," Moore said. "Their intentional approach to investment and active management aligns well with our community’s values. Bradford Plaza actively contributes to the fabric of our community, and we look forward to continued investment that supports both economic growth and community connection."

About Bill Hutchinson and Dunhill Partners, Inc.

Bill Hutchinson is the CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment and operating company. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of retail properties throughout Texas and the surrounding regions. Dunhill Partners focuses on identifying high-quality retail assets in strong demographic markets and creating value through strategic leasing, redevelopment, and disciplined asset management.

Media Contact:

Dunhill Partners, Inc.

3100 Monticello Ave, Ste 300

Dallas, TX 75205

(214) 373-7500

www.dunhillpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ce7e11-ae00-410a-9fad-231f73e8b3f8