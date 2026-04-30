Mead, Oxford , April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny, CoreFiling has quietly become the system of record for the data of some of the world's most demanding compliance teams, and the story of how a relatively unknown Oxford-based company came to punch so far above its weight is worth telling.

Governments and regulators across the globe are raising the bar for data collection. Increased data volumes, mandatory audits, real-time data submissions, complex multinational reporting frameworks, and an unforgiving compliance environment mean that the infrastructure organisations rely on must be beyond reproach. In this landscape, trust is not a marketing term, it is a hard-won credential built over decades of delivery.

For nearly 30 years, CoreFiling has been doing exactly that. Founded in Oxford in 1997, the company began as experts in the modelling and transfer of data using XML technology before becoming one of the world's leading authorities in XBRL and iXBRL, the structured data standards that now underpin ﬁnancial, regulatory and, increasingly, ESG reporting across the UK, US, EMEA and APAC. Today, CoreFiling's taxonomies, data models and gold-standard processing are explicitly trusted by regulators and enterprises worldwide.

Purpose-Built Technology - Built to Standard

One of the deﬁning reasons regulators trust CoreFiling is the nature of the software in its platform. The code is written by and owned by CoreFiling, and the company has kept to a strict policy of building APIs, services and applications as extensions to the True North XBRL processor which delivers full support for the XBRL technical data standards.

Rather than assemble solutions from third-party components, CoreFiling's software is proprietary and built, maintained and continuously improved by their own engineers. When a regulator or enterprise customer needs something ﬁxed, changed or adapted to a new mandate, CoreFiling can act without dependency on external vendors or third-party roadmaps. In complex, high-stakes compliance environments, that ability to move quickly and with certainty sets it apart.



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The support for the underlying standards creates a platform for all business reporting, not just speciﬁc mandates. The care and importance placed on standards compliance delivers data processing that is beyond reproach.

Deep Domain Expertise, Not Just Technology

Technology alone does not explain CoreFiling's reputation. The company has accumulated deep domain expertise in XBRL, iXBRL and XML data collections through active participation in global standards bodies and expert working groups, as well as the delivery of some of the most complex digital reporting programmes across the UK, US, EMEA and APAC. That hands-on involvement, writing the standards and planning the next evolution, means CoreFiling's teams understand not just the current rules, but the direction of travel.

This expertise is embedded across the full CoreFiling platform, from external reporting and digital assurance through to the underlying data standards and taxonomy work that regulators depend on as authoritative. When the rules change, and in regulatory reporting they frequently do, CoreFiling's clients are always ready.



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Proven Delivery at Global Scale

Strong customer advocacy does not happen by accident. CoreFiling has built a consistent track record of delivering complex, national and multinational programmes on time and on budget, serving ﬁnancial services ﬁrms, enterprises and government organisations across multiple jurisdictions with differing regulatory requirements and data standards. That breadth of experience demands a level of operational discipline and domain ﬂuency that takes years to develop.

At organisations where compliance failure is simply not an option, CoreFiling is trusted as the system of record. Clients return not just because the software works, but because the people behind it understand the pressure they are under and have the credentials to back it up. CoreFiling works with prestigious organisations globally, and the strength of its client references reﬂects a company that consistently delivers when the stakes are highest.

The Quiet Conffidence of a Niche Done Exceptionally Well

CoreFiling will never be the loudest name in enterprise software, and that is not the ambition. In the specialised, high-stakes world of digital data standards and regulatory reporting, the company's reputation has been built through expertise and delivery rather than proﬁle. That is precisely why regulators and compliance teams trust it.

As regulatory complexity continues to grow, organisations are looking beyond surface-level vendor claims toward partners they can genuinely rely on. For those organisations, CoreFiling offers something that is genuinely difﬁcult to replicate: nearly three decades of domain expertise, full control of their technology, and a proven record of serving some of the world's most demanding compliance environments across regulatory jurisdictions globally.

Learn more about CoreFiling to explore the company's digital assurance and external reporting solutions.

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Media Contact

Ben Russell

CoreFiling

Osney Mead House, Osney Mead, Oxford, OX2 0FA

sales@corefiling.com

https://www.corefiling.com/

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

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