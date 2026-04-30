MoneyFlare Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Help Traders Capture More Market Opportunities

New York, NY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has introduced its AI Trading Bot as a free, fully automated solution designed to help traders participate in the market with less complexity and less manual effort. As more users look for faster and more efficient ways to respond to market movements, MoneyFlare is positioning its platform as a more accessible path to smarter automated trading.





Unlike traditional trading tools that often require continuous chart monitoring, rapid decision-making, and frequent manual execution, MoneyFlare focuses on a simpler user experience. Its AI Trading Bot is designed to reduce the burden of manual trading and help users approach market participation through a more streamlined and efficient process.

At the center of the platform is a fully managed, fully automated model. Users do not need to configure advanced settings, watch the market throughout the day, or manage trades manually on a constant basis. By combining AI-driven trading systems with expert team support, MoneyFlare aims to make automated trading technology easier to use for a wider audience.

More importantly, the platform is designed so that anyone can get started with ease. With free access, a lower barrier to entry, and a more user-friendly onboarding process, MoneyFlare is expanding access to AI-powered trading for everyday users.

How to Start with MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is simple. Users can begin using the AI Trading Bot in just three steps:

Register an account

Users can quickly create an account and gain access to MoneyFlare’s AI-powered trading services.

Choose a trading plan

After signing up, users can select the plan that best fits their trading goals and preferences.

Track performance

Once setup is complete, users can monitor account activity and review results without needing to manage every trade manually.

This simple onboarding process reflects MoneyFlare’s goal of making AI Trading Bot technology easier for more users to adopt.

A Free AI Trading Bot Built to Capture More Market Opportunities

As interest in intelligent trading tools continues to grow, the AI Trading Bot is becoming a more important part of modern market participation. More users are looking for solutions that can reduce effort, improve consistency, and make the trading process easier to manage.

MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot is built to meet that demand. Instead of placing the full burden of market monitoring, execution, and short-term decision-making on the user, the platform offers a more convenient way to approach trading through automation and AI-powered support.

By offering a free solution, MoneyFlare also helps lower the barrier to entry for people exploring automated trading for the first time. Its structure supports a smoother path into AI-powered market participation and reflects growing demand for tools that combine convenience with usability.

Combining AI and Expert Support for a More Accessible Trading Experience

MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot is more than a basic automation tool. It is built on a model that combines AI-driven systems with expert team support, creating a more comprehensive experience for users who want smarter automated trading.

This approach is designed to reduce friction for users who may not have the time, confidence, or experience to manage trading on their own. Rather than requiring traders to build strategies from scratch or react constantly to fast-changing markets, the platform provides a more accessible and supportive way to participate.

For users looking for a smarter and easier trading experience, this model offers several practical advantages:

Less need for constant manual trading

Easier access to automated trading tools

A more guided and user-friendly experience

Simpler entry into AI-powered trading

Expanding Access to AI-Powered Trading

The launch of MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot reflects a broader shift toward automation, accessibility, and ease of use in the trading space. As more users seek practical ways to participate in financial markets, platforms that simplify the process are becoming increasingly relevant.

MoneyFlare is responding to that demand by making AI-powered trading more approachable. Rather than treating advanced trading technology as something reserved for experienced traders, the company is focusing on broader adoption and easier access.

With its free AI Trading Bot, MoneyFlare is reinforcing its effort to make smarter automated trading more user-friendly and more widely available. The company’s latest launch highlights its commitment to helping users trade more efficiently through a simpler and more modern platform experience.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a trading technology platform focused on making market participation more accessible through automation and AI-powered tools. By offering solutions designed for simplicity, efficiency, and broader user adoption, MoneyFlare helps users explore smarter ways to trade through products such as its AI Trading Bot.

Media Contact

MoneyFlare Media Relations

Email: help@moneyflare.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.