Bayside Builders Group Expands Offerings of Custom Deck Building and Outdoor Living Solutions for Homeowners in Santa Clara

Santa Clara, California, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Builders Group, a licensed, bonded, and insured residential remodeling contractor with more than 25 years of experience, is expanding its offerings of custom deck building and outdoor living solutions for homeowners in Santa Clara. The company is bringing on additional staff and expanding availability for its custom decks. Known for quality craftsmanship and a client-first approach, Bayside Builders Group continues to help Bay Area residents create outdoor spaces that are functional, durable, and designed to complement the character of each home.

Bayside Builders Group Highlights Custom Deck Building and Outdoor Living Solutions for Homeowners in Santa Clara

As more homeowners invest in usable outdoor living areas, custom decks have become a practical way to improve daily comfort, expand entertaining space, and increase property appeal. Bayside Builders Group has responded to that demand by offering deck construction services tailored to each property’s layout, style, and long-term needs.

Custom Outdoor Living Designed Around the Home

Bayside Builders Group approaches each deck project as part of a broader outdoor living plan rather than a standalone structure. The company works with homeowners to create spaces that support how families actually use their yards, whether for outdoor dining, entertaining guests, relaxing with family, or improving circulation between interior and exterior living areas.

Deck projects may include:

New custom deck construction

Deck replacement for aging or damaged structures

Multi-level deck layouts

Integrated stair and railing systems

Material selection based on design goals and maintenance preferences

Outdoor living enhancements that support comfort and flow

“Outdoor spaces have become an important extension of the home,” said Shai Drihem, founder of Bayside Builders Group. “Homeowners want more than a basic structure. They want something that feels well-built, looks right with the property, and adds everyday value.”

Built for Durability, Safety, and Long-Term Use

Deck construction requires more than attractive design. It also demands careful attention to structural integrity, material performance, and local building requirements. Bayside Builders Group emphasizes all three, helping homeowners in Santa Clara invest in outdoor improvements that hold up over time.

The company offers deck solutions using durable materials chosen for appearance, performance, and maintenance level. Depending on the project, homeowners may select from natural wood options or low-maintenance composite materials. Bayside Builders Group guides clients through the decision-making process so the final result aligns with both aesthetic preferences and practical expectations.

From framing and fastening systems to surface finishes and railings, each detail is handled with an emphasis on safety and craftsmanship. That approach has helped Bayside Builders Group build trust with homeowners across the Bay Area who want reliable construction rather than quick cosmetic upgrades.

Why Santa Clara Homeowners Are Investing in Deck Projects

Santa Clara homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to make better use of their outdoor space. In many properties, a well-designed deck creates a natural transition between the home and yard while adding a defined area for gathering, dining, or relaxing.

For some clients, the goal is to replace an older deck that no longer meets modern safety or design expectations. For others, the project is part of a larger exterior upgrade that improves both appearance and usability. In either case, Bayside Builders Group focuses on solutions that are visually cohesive and built to last.

A custom deck can also support broader home improvement goals by enhancing curb appeal, improving backyard layout, and making outdoor areas more inviting. When designed carefully and built professionally, these projects contribute to the overall quality and livability of the property.

A Process Centered on Communication and Clarity

Bayside Builders Group has built its reputation on transparency, consistent communication, and hands-on project management. Every deck project begins with a consultation to understand the homeowner’s goals, evaluate the property, and discuss design direction, materials, and budget.

The company then provides a clear proposal outlining the scope of work so clients understand what to expect before construction begins. Throughout the project, Bayside Builders Group maintains open communication and works to keep timelines organized and job sites professional.

“Our clients want clear answers, honest recommendations, and dependable work,” said Drihem. “That is the standard we bring to every project, whether it is a deck, a kitchen, a bathroom, or a full exterior improvement.”

Craftsmanship That Supports Brand Trust

Bayside Builders Group’s emphasis on craftsmanship is one of the main reasons homeowners continue to recommend the company. Across its remodeling services, the company is known for attention to detail, practical design guidance, and a commitment to doing the work correctly.

That same standard carries into deck construction. Proportions, finishes, transitions, railings, and material selections are handled with care so the finished space feels integrated with the home rather than added on as an afterthought.

By focusing on quality rather than volume, Bayside Builders Group continues to strengthen its reputation among homeowners looking for a dependable remodeling partner in Santa Clara and throughout the Bay Area.

Serving Santa Clara With Broader Bay Area Experience

Although Bayside Builders Group is based in Alameda, the company serves homeowners across multiple Bay Area communities and brings broad regional experience to each project. That background helps the team adapt deck designs and construction plans to a range of home styles, lot conditions, and homeowner preferences.

With more than two decades of experience in residential remodeling, Bayside Builders Group understands how outdoor projects fit into the larger goals homeowners have for comfort, property upkeep, and long-term value.

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About Bayside Builders Group

Bayside Builders Group is a residential remodeling contractor based in Alameda, California. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, the company provides custom remodeling services including kitchen renovations, bathroom remodeling, deck construction, roofing, siding, and backyard transformations. With more than 25 years of experience, Bayside Builders Group is known for quality workmanship, transparent communication, and customer-focused service across the Bay Area.

Source: https://baysidebuildersgroup.com/bayside-builders-group-highlights-custom-deck-building-and-outdoor-living-solutions-for-homeowners-in-santa-clara/

Media Contact

Business Name: Bayside Builders Group

Location: 1151 Harbor Bay Pkwy #206g, Alameda, CA 94502, United States

Service Areas: Foster City, San Mateo, Burlingame, Alameda, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Union City, Newark

Phone: 510-901-9972

Email: info@baysidebuildersgroup.com

Website: www.baysidebuildersgroup.com

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