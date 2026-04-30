FreeHealth.ai Takes the Stage on Wall Street at the Market Movers Investor Summit

New York, NY , April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeHealth.ai, the AI-powered health intelligence platform building the operating system for human health, today announced it will present on Wall Street at the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The company will take the stage at 4:40 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richie Hosein, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Sulaiman Mustapha, and Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Kyrylo Pogrebenko.





FreeHealth.ai

Hosted in the heart of Wall Street, the Market Movers Investor Summit brings together institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, and leading innovators across AI, healthcare, and consumer technology. The inaugural event features headline conversations with Alex Rodriguez and Grant Cardone.

But FreeHealth.ai is not only arriving as an early-stage idea. It is arriving with momentum!

Real Company. Real Technology. Real Traction.

FreeHealth.ai stands among a select group of privately held companies cordially invited to share the company’s vision and present as a first-of-its-kind AI healthcare platform, backed by a rapidly expanding network of over 80 healthcare leaders, operators, and advisors across healthcare, technology, and industry sectors.

The company enters this moment with:

● Early commercial traction

● FDA-cleared AI capabilities with additional approvals in progress

● Proprietary systems analyzing 100+ health signals in seconds

● A scalable platform spanning direct-to-consumer, b2b segment, and enterprise healthcare

● The appointment of Dr. Emilio Perez Power as Chief Medical Officer, bringing deep clinical expertise and leadership to advance the company’s mission

This is not a concept. This is the early foundation of a new healthcare infrastructure.

From Fragmentation to Intelligence

Healthcare today is fragmented, reactive, and difficult to navigate. FreeHealth.ai is building what comes next by making health data engaging, interactive, and, most importantly, actionable!

At the summit, the company will unveil a platform that transforms scattered medical data into a continuous, intelligent system—combining AI-powered lab interpretation, wearable integrations, longitudinal tracking, and biometric scanning into a single, unified experience.

The result is a shift from:

● Waiting to understanding

● Reacting to predicting

● Managing illness to optimizing health

A System That Learns You

Unlike traditional health platforms that simply store information, FreeHealth.ai creates a living model of each user—one that continuously learns, adapts, and guides decisions in real time.

With FDA-cleared scanning capabilities and AI-driven insights, the platform bridges the gap between consumer health tools and clinical-grade intelligence—bringing advanced healthcare understanding directly to the individual.

Leadership Perspective

“We are not building another health app,” said Richie Hosein, Founder and CEO of FreeHealth.ai. “We are building the operating system intertwined with a novel intelligence layer for human health— a system that understands you, evolves with you, and guides every decision in real time. This is a future where healthcare is no longer reactive or fragmented— it is intelligent, continuous, and deeply personal. We are not iterating on the past. We are creating what healthcare should have been from the start.”

About FreeHealth.ai

FreeHealth.ai is building the operating system for human health—a seamless intelligence layer that lives with you, learns from you, and guides you in real time.

By combining advanced AI, biometric data, and continuous insights, the platform transforms fragmented healthcare into a unified, intelligent experience. It does not simply react to illness—it predicts, alerts, and optimizes health on a continuous basis.

This is the future of healthcare: proactive, personalized, and engaging.

Event Details

What: Market Movers Investor Summit Where: 48 Wall Street New York City

When: May 5, 2026

Time: 4:40 PM ET

Contact

Website: www.freehealth.ai

Founder/CEO: richie@freehealth.ai

Media: jennifer@freehealth.ai

Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the information and details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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