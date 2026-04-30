EARNED and Bat Boys Team Up for Second Baseball Collaboration Featuring Top Prospect Angel Genao, Veteran Manager Greg DiCenzo, and EARNED Founders

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the baseball lifestyle brand built on grit, discipline, and the belief that nothing is given, today announced its second collaboration with Bat Boys, one of baseball social media’s largest and most influential content platforms.

This latest collaboration builds on the success of their first partnership at the World Baseball Classic, further strengthening the relationship between two brands committed to growing the game through authentic storytelling and high-level content.

The new content will feature three key voices from the EARNED ecosystem:

Angel Genao — a Top 100 MLB prospect representing the next generation of elite talent

Greg DiCenzo — a veteran professional manager with decades of experience developing players at the highest levels

The EARNED founders — 9- and 11-year-old brothers whose vision built the brand





Together, they represent EARNED’s core philosophy: the game is the same at every level — only the work separates you.

“This collaboration is about showing what it really takes,” said the founders of EARNED. “The Bat Boys reach millions of ballplayers, and they do it the right way — by highlighting the work, the mindset, and the journey. That’s exactly what EARNED stands for.”

EARNED has recently announced a growing roster of ambassadors, including Angel Genao, Greg DiCenzo, and Ryan Ward of the Los Angeles Dodgers — reinforcing the brand’s presence across every level of the game.

With Bat Boys’ large and highly engaged audience across YouTube and Instagram, the collaboration is expected to deliver significant visibility to both rising and established figures in the game, while reinforcing EARNED’s positioning as the brand for players who put in the work behind the scenes.

This marks another step in EARNED’s continued expansion through strategic content partnerships and athlete storytelling — connecting professional, college, high school, and youth players through one shared standard: Nothing is given. Everything is EARNED.

About EARNED

EARNED is a youth-founded baseball lifestyle brand built by brothers in the 3rd and 4th grade, centered on hard work, grit, and discipline. Designed for players at every level, EARNED represents those who show up, put in the reps, and earn their place — on and off the field.

The Uniform of Hustle.

www.EARNEDATHLETE.COM

@EARNEDATHLETE on Instagram

Media Contact: Support@EarnedAthlete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f57eca91-0c03-4f37-868f-8a6053e5ce69