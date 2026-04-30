A-GAME Beverages Appoints Mitchell Krupp as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME” or the “Company”), the premium hydration brand supported by a diverse group of professional athletes, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchell Krupp as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mitchell Krupp, who previously served as the Company’s Chief Business Development Advisor and Board Member, steps into the CEO role to lead A-GAME through its next phase of national scale and retail expansion. Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion and Co-Founder of A-GAME, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board, ensuring the brand remains rooted in its mission to provide the highest quality hydration to athletes of all levels.

Mitchell Krupp is an influential voice in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) space, with over 25 years of experience helping to scale early-stage brands and forming transformative strategic partnerships.

Most notably, Mitchell Krupp served as an early investor and was among the initial Board Members of Liquid Death. He provided strategic support during the company's formative stages, contributing to its transition from a startup into a widely recognized, large-scale category leader.

With Krupp at the helm, the company aims to replicate that breakout success by leveraging his deep expertise in:

Business Strategy & M&A

Go-to-Market Execution

Capital Development & Raising Capital





“Mitchell’s track record and ability to guide brands through rapid expansion are exactly what A-GAME needs at this pivotal stage,” said Johnny Damon, Former CEO of A-GAME Beverages and Chairman of the Board. “His background with high-growth brands like Liquid Death, Chlorophyll Water, and Saint James Iced Tea provides a roadmap for our own national acceleration.”

Mitchell Krupp, a University of Pennsylvania graduate based in New York, will focus on accelerating the distribution of A-GAME Hydration Powder Sticks and positioning the brand as a dominant force in the functional beverage category.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.:

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Caleb Downs, College Football National Champion; American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

Media Contact:

Maggie Caraway

Media Relations

A-GAME Beverages

Mcaraway@drinkagame.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as indicated by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever regarding the future value of the Company’s shares, its revenues, or results of operations.