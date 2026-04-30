MSI Senior Vice President of HR Joins SHRM Executive Council to Help Shape the Future of Workforce Strategy

ORANGE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, announced that Christopher Courneen, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, has been appointed to the SHRM Executive Council, a distinguished group of global workforce leaders, academics, and strategists convened to address the most pressing challenges facing the modern workplace.

The SHRM Executive Council is an elite advisory group comprised of senior CHROs, business leaders, and academics who provide SHRM with direct input on the workforce issues organizations are actively managing. The Council advises SHRM on what leaders need to operate effectively today and prepare for what’s ahead—across talent, risk, culture, and performance. Its input shapes SHRM’s research, priorities, and member offerings, ensuring they reflect both the realities organizations are navigating now and the shifts that will define the future of work.

“Joining the SHRM Executive Council is not only a personal honor, but a meaningful opportunity to represent MSI on a global stage,” said Christopher Courneen, Senior Vice President – Human Resources at MSI. “This appointment reflects the strength of our people, culture, and leadership, and allows us to contribute to the conversations shaping the future of work. I look forward to bringing back insights and strategies that will continue to elevate MSI and support our ongoing growth and success.”

As a member of the Council, Chris Courneen will collaborate with peers across industries to explore key issues affecting employers, including workforce transformation, talent strategy, organizational culture, and the evolving role of HR in driving enterprise performance.

The Council’s input informs SHRM’s research and priorities, ensuring relevance to today’s workforce challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

About SHRM

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents. To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com. Find us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com