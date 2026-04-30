AELF Acquires 737-800 on Lease to Aerolineas Argentinas

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (“AELF”) has acquired a 2016 vintage 737-800 aircraft currently on lease to Aerolineas Argentinas. This acquisition marks AELF’s third 737-800 leased to the Argentinian flag carrier.

“As we continue to deploy capital strategically into mid-life assets, the acquisition of MSN 41339 is uniquely in line with our goals. We believe in the strength of the asset class and are pleased to expand our relationship with Aerolineas Argentinas,” said Stephen Haire, Vice President, Commercial for AELF. “We remain focused on expanding our fleet this year and look forward to continued opportunities.”

AELF previously announced that it raised $355 million in new financing last year from a range of international lenders to support fleet expansion and strategic growth.

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks, and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and continues to expand its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft on long-term lease with a broad range of airline partners and also acquires dormant or stub leased assets, completing maintenance and re-marketing programs to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at http://www.aelfinc.com and http://www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/263da70b-d667-487b-9b26-f0305b417e2c



