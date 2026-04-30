Greenhouse Treatment Center Bolsters Behavioral Health Team with Two Experienced Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the rising number of individuals facing both addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders, Greenhouse Treatment Center , a leading addiction treatment provider in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has expanded its clinical team with the addition of two experienced psychiatric nurse practitioners. Adedeji (Ade) Babajide, MSN, PMHNP-BC and Tania Hastings, MSN, PMHNP-BC bring a combined 20+ years of experience in mental health and addiction treatment to their roles. Their appointments underscore Greenhouse Treatment Center’s commitment to delivering accessible, evidence-based care for substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Both practitioners will work directly with clients across the continuum of care, supporting psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and individualized treatment planning. Their extensive experience and expertise will help ensure timely, comprehensive services for clients with complex behavioral health needs.

Babajide is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who brings more than 10 years of experience in mental health care to the role, including five years specializing in substance use and addiction treatment. Babajide holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Ternopil, Ukraine and a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. Board-Certified as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC) through the American Nurses Credentialing Center, he is licensed as both an advanced practice registered nurse and registered nurse. His background includes work in inpatient and outpatient programs, hospitals, and community mental health settings. His broad experience across the continuum of care has equipped him with a strong understanding of co-occurring disorders and the value of integrated treatment planning.

Hastings is a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, licensed registered nurse, and advanced practice registered nurse with more than a decade of industry experience. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating with distinction. Her clinical approach integrates established psychiatric practices with innovative, patient-centered strategies to support long-term recovery and mental wellness, and her experience across a range of clinical settings enhances her ability to support patients throughout every stage of recovery.

“Both Ade and Tania are exceptional clinicians who have already made a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients,” said Brad Westfall, Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Executive Director. “Their expertise, compassion, and commitment to high-quality care are evident in everything they do. I look forward to the continued impact they will have as they build on this strong foundation and further enhance the care we provide.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a leading addiction treatment facility in Grand Prairie, TX, dedicated to compassionate, evidence-based care. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Greenhouse Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at greenhousetreatment.com .

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