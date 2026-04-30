Fraser Valley education partners unite to strengthen student pathways from kindergarten to post-secondary

Abbotsford, BC, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraser Valley public education providers unite to strengthen student pathways from kindergarten to convocation

Recent labour market projections for British Columbia highlight that 77% of more than 1 million job openings over the next 10 years will require some level of post-secondary education, specialized training, or equivalent experience, according to the B.C. Labour Market Outlook 2025–2035. To help ensure that they have the skills and credentials to be successful in BC’s changing labour market, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and six regional school districts are working together to foster a connected public education system where students can grow, thrive, and transition confidently from high school to post-secondary education.

Public education partners across the Fraser Valley — including the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and the school districts of Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge–Pitt Meadows, Mission, and Fraser-Cascade (Hope to Boston Bar) — have signed an official Memorandum of Collaboration on a long-term plan to improve student success from kindergarten through post-secondary graduation. Building on a shared regional vision advanced through the Education Summit, partners are aligning efforts across the K–12 and post-secondary systems to better support student success.

This partnership will support students in maintaining consistent learning experiences, pursuing their academic objectives, benefiting from culturally responsive and evidence-based teaching methods, and accessing opportunities that align with their identities and ambitions. The agreement was formally announced at UFV’s ConnectED Teaching and Learning Conference on April 29.

Over the past three years, representatives from UFV and the districts have met through a series of Education Leadership Summits, along with several learning exchanges. The goal has focused on identifying potential barriers students and their families face in being able to pursue and complete post-secondary education after graduating from high school. Through the creation of a professional learning community between those working in the K-12 system and those working in the post-secondary sector, a richer understanding of how to support student transition between the systems of education that results in successful lifelong learning was developed. Together, a Collaborative K–16 Framework Between UFV and Fraser Valley School Districts was co-created by this learning community.

The framework outlines six priority areas that will form the focus for collaboration:

Indigenous Engagement and Reconciliation Dual Credit Expansion Professional Learning and Pedagogical Exchange Future-Ready Skills Technology Integration Bridging Gaps and Early Engagement

“The transition from high school to a post-secondary institution can be daunting for students,” says Dr. James Mandigo, UFV President. “Among the many challenges are socio-economic barriers, accessibility, equity and diversity issues, first-generation student concerns, and transportation. Students are also trying to understand grants, scholarships, transfer credits, and a university structure that often looks very different from high school.”

University instructors may also use teaching approaches and expectations unfamiliar to new students, creating further uncertainty.

“This commitment is about recognizing and celebrating the unique gifts each student brings and finding ways to nurture, support, and celebrate those gifts throughout their educational journey,” says Mandigo.

To support that goal, UFV and the districts plan to expand dual-credit programming in areas such as trades, humanities, sciences, and Indigenous language learning while also supporting communities of practice and joint workshops focused on teaching and assessment. Partners will explore professional development and curriculum alignment initiatives related to assessment, AI literacy, equity, and future-ready learning.

This partnership also includes plans with employers to expand work-integrated learning opportunities, student shadowing experiences, and career-focused programming that builds employability skills and digital literacy.

“The Chilliwack School District’s dual-credit partnerships in trades, health sciences, and early childhood education are giving students a meaningful head start toward their future," says Rohan Arul-Pragasam, school superintendent with Chilliwack School District 33. “We are grateful for our partnership with UFV and for the opportunity to work alongside our secondary schools to support students in completing foundation-level training in Grade 12. In keeping with our strategic plan, this work strengthens student success, supports well-being and human flourishing, and helps students build confidence, earn credentials, and move successfully into post-secondary learning and career pathways."

UFV will allocate expertise, space, and personnel to support culturally grounded and land-based learning opportunities, with a focus on Indigenous engagement, reconciliation, and language revitalization. School districts will support opportunities for learning exchanges, campus visits, open houses, mentorship programs, and other transition activities.

"The Fraser-Cascade School District is proud to work with 14 Indigenous communities and our surrounding community. Partnering with UFV strengthens the growth of our large geographic area that extends from Harrison, Agassiz, Hope, and Boston Bar," says Balan Moorthy, superintendent of schools with Fraser-Cascade School District 78. “As we navigate our next steps in reconciliation, student transitions and post-secondary opportunities, we are delighted to align with UFV’s mission and mandate, with our motto, ‘Everyone pulling together to improve the achievement of all learners.’”

Together, this partnership reflects a shared commitment across the Fraser Valley to support every student in navigating their educational journey with confidence, connection, and opportunity.

To learn more, view the Education Summit: Commitment to Student Success booklet: https://www.ufv.ca/media/assets/provost/education-plans/Education-Summit-Booklet-2026.pdf

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For media inquiries:

Stacy Kirpichova, MA

Acting Director, UFV Communications

stacy.kirpichova@ufv.ca

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About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master’s degrees, 21 bachelor’s degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

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