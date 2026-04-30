NSF ASCEND Engine Launches Third Request for Proposals (RFP) to Advance Environmental Sensing and AI Technologies in Colorado and Wyoming

Fort Collins, CO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) ASCEND Engine, powered by Innosphere, today announced the opening of its 2026 Translational Research and Development (R&D) Funding Program, making available $750,000 for projects that advance the region’s capabilities in environmental sensing, artificial intelligence, and decision-support technologies. Up to three awards of approximately $250,000 each are available to Colorado and Wyoming-based teams working to transform innovative concepts into real-world solutions that protect communities from natural hazards.

The ASCEND Engine, operated by Innosphere, is a place-based innovation ecosystem that aims to turn the Mountain West’s world-class sensing assets into scalable, commercially viable technologies. Over the past two decades, Colorado and Wyoming have faced intensifying wildfires, droughts, soil degradation, and air quality challenges — making the region both a critical proving ground and a natural laboratory for next-generation environmental technologies.

“Colorado and Wyoming are producing some of the most consequential environmental monitoring capabilities in the country right now. We're excited to see what applicants bring to this RFP cycle and we hope to fund integrative projects that can deploy cutting-edge sensing and AI research within the communities and industries that want to adopt new technologies to increase their resilience to natural hazards.”

— Sam Malloy R&D Director, NSF ASCEND Engine

Program Focus: Extreme Weather and Natural Hazard Preparedness

This funding cycle is specifically focused on extreme weather prediction for natural hazard preparedness and response. Projects of particular interest include cost-effective approaches to increase observational data in complex terrain, advanced data fusion techniques, industry-specific forecasting and nowcasting tools, and solutions that leverage gold-standard reference data from federal laboratories alongside lower-cost distributed sensing networks.

Examples of relevant use cases include improving hail observation and forecasting for insurance applications and linking wildfire smoke sensing with actionable interventions in the transportation, outdoor recreation, and public safety sectors.

Key Dates and Eligibility

The RFP opens April 30, 2026. Letters of Interest are required and due May 14, 2026. Full proposals are due June 4, 2026, with award decisions issued June 15, 2026. Projects will have a 12-month period of performance.

Entities located in or doing business in Colorado or Wyoming are eligible to apply, including institutions of higher education, for-profit and non-profit organizations. Cross-sector collaborations are strongly encouraged.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit a Letter of Interest by 11:59 PM MT on May 14, 2026 via the submission portal. Full program details and submission instructions are available at Innosphere.org.

All questions should be directed to RFP@innosphere.org . We will host office hours to provide real-time answers to questions on the following days and times:May 4, 11-Noon (https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/214815429407896?p=l5iAn5UAC5CYY80HNH)

We will host office hours to provide real-time answers to questions on the following days and times:May 4, 11-Noon (https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/214815429407896?p=l5iAn5UAC5CYY80HNH) May 5, 9a-10a (https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/238729589420888?p=uBXh4uAesFcymL00AX)

May 6, 1p-2p (https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/245381090389534?p=aUY4x7UxyXzadLtcav)

About the NSF ASCEND Engine

Led by Innosphere and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), with support from the State of Colorado and the State of Wyoming, the NSF ASCEND Engine is a collaborative initiative focused on driving innovation in environmental sensing and analytics across the Colorado-Wyoming region. The NSF ASCEND Engine brings together a diverse network of partners to develop and commercialize technologies that address critical resilience challenges, foster economic growth and enhance community well-being. Visit www.innosphere.org/nsf-engine for more information.

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