Sean C. Domnick of Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa to Speak at New Jersey Association of Justice Boardwalk Seminar on Friday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean C. Domnick , Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa and Past President of the American Association for Justice , will be a featured speaker at the Boardwalk Seminar this Friday, joining a distinguished group of trial lawyers and legal professionals for one of the industry’s most anticipated educational events.

Domnick, widely recognized for his leadership in complex litigation and his commitment to advancing the plaintiff bar, will share practical insights drawn from decades of courtroom experience and national advocacy. His session will focus on Ethics.

“Events like the Boardwalk Seminar are where real conversations happen,” said Domnick. This program is so important because the ethical line must be clear: the client’s interests must remain paramount, and the lawyer’s independence cannot be compromised.”

As a Shareholder at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa, Domnick plays a central role in the firm’s work on complex personal injury and mass tort litigation. His tenure as Past President of the American Association for Justice reflects a career defined not only by results, but by leadership within the national trial lawyer community.

The Boardwalk Seminar has long been recognized as a premier gathering for plaintiff attorneys seeking advanced litigation strategies and meaningful peer exchange. Domnick’s participation underscores both his standing in the field and his ongoing commitment to education and mentorship within the profession.

For more information about the Boardwalk Seminar or to attend Friday’s session, please visit the event’s official website.

https://www.nj-justice.org/?pg=annual

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com