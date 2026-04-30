Redwood Batavia Township Opens Its Doors to Residents

Independence, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. has officially opened Redwood Batavia Township, welcoming its first residents to the new apartment neighborhood.

“Redwood Batavia Township represents what we strive to deliver across every neighborhood: apartments that feel more like home, paired with the ease of a maintenance-free lifestyle,” said Mitch Ogle, vice president of property operations at Redwood. “We’re excited to offer residents a distinctive rental option that combines privacy, space and convenience. This opening marks an exciting milestone, and we look forward to continuing to grow the neighborhood as additional apartment homes come online in the months ahead.”

Upon completion, Redwood Batavia Township will feature 110 apartment homes. Monthly rent starts at $1,999.

Thoughtfully Designed Apartment Homes

Redwood Batavia Township offers 10 different single-story floor plans, most featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Homes range from approximately 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.

The neighborhood also features a limited number of new one-bedroom and three-bedroom floor plan options, including the Mahogany (one bedroom, one bathroom), Fraser (three bedrooms, two bathrooms), Acacia (three bedrooms, three bathrooms) and Cypress (three bedrooms, two bathrooms).

Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood apartment homes include:

Attached two-car garages

Private entrances with individual street addresses

Open-concept living spaces with vaulted ceilings

Flexible bonus space ideal for a home office, gym or hobby area

Full-size appliances and washers/dryers in all homes

Large closets

Personal patios

Pet-friendly accommodations (up to three pets permitted)

In addition to Redwood’s core features, the Batavia Township neighborhood includes several upgraded amenities designed for convenience and comfort. These enhancements include a smart home technology package featuring Ring doorbells, keyless entry, smart garage access and programmable thermostats. The neighborhood also offers a dedicated pet wash station for its four-legged residents.

Redwood Batavia Township is located at 1510 Redridge Drive, with convenient access to East Fork Lake State Park and the EastGate shopping area.



Now Touring & Leasing Opportunities

Prospective residents can now tour the neighborhood, including a newly completed model home and leasing office. For a limited time, Redwood Batavia Township is also offering move-in specials, including two months of free rent on select lease terms, as well as waived application and administrative fees.



Interested residents can connect with Redwood’s apartment leasing professionals directly or begin the leasing process online.

Redwood has developed and manages more than 20,000 apartment homes in 160+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with Apartment Neighborhoods® in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.

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