Las Vegas, NV, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As U.S. employers report persistent burnout, rising turnover, and increasing concern over workplace culture, attention is turning to a specific driver of leadership strain: sustained exposure to high-conflict interpersonal dynamics involving difficult, challenging, and demanding personalities. Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH, neuroscientist and executive advisor with The RED Carpet Connection, is addressing this issue through the organization's Your Heart Leader division.

The focus aligns with broader labor and organizational trends. The national data rates indicate that burnout and disengagement continue to affect workplace productivity and retention (American Psychological Association, 2023). At the same time, research in organizational psychology has linked toxic or antagonistic behaviors to increased stress, reduced team cohesion, and higher turnover risk (LeBreton et al., 2018). For leaders, these pressures are compounded by the expectation to maintain clarity, stability, and performance under ongoing interpersonal strain.

Longstanding research first suggested that individuals exhibiting antagonistic or narcissistic traits are more likely to engage in self-serving and exploitative behaviors in environments where influence and control are accessible (Back et al., 2013). In parallel, individuals with higher levels of empathy and relational awareness may be more likely to accommodate or tolerate difficult behavior, increasing their exposure to prolonged interpersonal stress (Graziano and Eisenberg, 1997). In leadership roles that require continuous emotional engagement, this interaction has been associated with elevated stress and an increased risk of burnout, which still persists today.

Within this context, The RED Carpet Connection's Your Heart Leader division focuses on how high-performing, relationship-driven leaders process and respond to these dynamics. The work centers on identifying interpersonal triggers, improving communication clarity, and establishing boundaries in environments where conflict and pressure are ongoing.

"Leaders are often evaluated by outcomes, while the internal strain created by interpersonal dynamics remains largely unaddressed," said Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller. "When that internal processing is understood and managed, leaders are better equipped to maintain performance and decision-making under pressure."

The approach draws from established research in emotional regulation and cognitive response patterns. Studies in affective neuroscience have demonstrated that emotional regulation strategies directly influence how individuals respond to stress and social conflict (Gross, 1998; Ochsner and Gross, 2005). These findings inform applied methods aimed at reducing reactivity and supporting adaptive responses in complex interpersonal situations.

Industry observers report increased demand for leadership development models that address both external performance and internal response patterns. "Organizations are beginning to recognize interpersonal strain as a measurable factor in performance and retention," said Tim Cox, International Corporate Keynote Speaker. "There is a shift toward helping leaders navigate beyond strategy into sustained relational pressures."

The "Your Heart Leader" division differentiates itself from traditional leadership programs by focusing on internal response mechanisms rather than solely on external tactics. The work emphasizes how leaders regulate their emotions, maintain clear communication, and operate effectively amid ongoing interpersonal complexity.

Reported outcomes associated with this work are based on anecdotal and self-reported participant feedback and are not independently verified. Organizations typically assess impact through post-engagement surveys, leadership evaluations, and observed changes in communication patterns over time.

In one recent engagement, a senior leader operating within a high-conflict organizational environment reported reduced reactivity during meetings and increased confidence in establishing boundaries after applying structured techniques introduced through the Your Heart Leader division. These observations were anecdotal and may vary by individual and context.

Independent feedback from Todd Thomas highlights a consistent emphasis on precision and professional presence. "Dr. Andrea is highly attentive to detail and skilled at elevating others, helping them show up, communicate, and be perceived more effectively in professional environments."

The increasing attention to interpersonal dynamics reflects broader national conversations around workplace culture, psychological safety, and sustainable leadership performance—areas that continue to influence organizational outcomes across industries.

Based in Ohio, Dr. Adams-Miller works with leaders locally, nationally, and internationally through in-person and virtual formats.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is available for speaking, training, consultations, and media interviews on leadership burnout, high-conflict workplace dynamics, emotional regulation in leadership, and the impact of interpersonal stress on organizational performance.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH, CHt, CNP, is a neuroscience-driven executive advisor with The RED Carpet Connection, specializing in applied neuroscience, decision-making, and communication. She advises leaders across industries in the United States and internationally, focusing on cognitive performance, emotional regulation, and leadership effectiveness in high-pressure environments.





About The RED Carpet Connection

The RED Carpet Connection, LLC is a neuroscience-driven consulting and executive advisory organization that supports leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations in improving communication, decision-making, and performance. It's "Your Heart Leader" division focuses on supporting "heart leaders" navigating high-conflict interpersonal dynamics, including those involving difficult, challenging, and demanding personalities, through resilience, boundary-setting, and applied behavioral strategies.

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For more information about TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, contact the company here:



The RED Carpet Connection, LLC

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Ph.D.

+1-419-722-6931

AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com

8155 Township Road 89, Findlay, OH 45840