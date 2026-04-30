Salem Media Expands Larry O’Connor Nationally, Elevating Townhall Editor to Anchor Morning Lineup Across Salem News Channel and Salem Radio Network

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) today announced that Larry O’Connor will lead its national morning lineup from 6:00–9:00 a.m. Eastern beginning May 4. The program will air across the Salem Radio Network and the Salem News Channel, significantly expanding the reach of one of conservative media’s most influential voices.





O’Connor is best known as the host of the highly successful O’Connor & Company morning show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and as Editor of Townhall.com. As part of this expansion, O’Connor & Company will continue in its longstanding 6:00–9:00 a.m. Eastern time slot on WMAL while also serving as Salem’s flagship national morning program, bringing its trusted voice and insider perspective to audiences nationwide.

For more than a decade, O’Connor has been at the center of the political conversation in Washington, with a daily radio show and podcast followed by lawmakers, White House staff, media figures, and political insiders. In this expanded role, he will help set the tone for the day’s news across Salem’s platforms, delivering timely analysis, impactful interviews, and sharp commentary to a growing national audience.

By aligning O’Connor’s leadership role at Townhall.com with his national radio and television presence—and his growing digital footprint—Salem is further strengthening its integrated, cross-platform content strategy. This move positions O’Connor at the forefront of conservative political discourse while reinforcing Salem Media’s role as a leading destination for news, commentary, and influential voices.

“Larry is the go-to media voice for the people shaping policy in our nation’s capital,” said Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Content at Salem Media. “He’s built a show insiders rely on and an audience that cares deeply about the direction of the country. We’re proud to expand that success across our national lineup, leading the conversation every morning across America.”

From 6:00–9:00 a.m. Eastern, O’Connor & Company will drive coverage of the day’s most important political stories, airing on more than 140 affiliated stations on the Salem Radio Network and simulcast on the Salem News Channel.

“We’re excited to bring O’Connor & Company to a broader national audience while maintaining the strong foundation and audience connection the show has built in Washington,” said O’Connor. “At the same time, we’re building the future of media across radio, streaming, and digital platforms with Townhall and the Salem News Channel. Salem’s integrated vision aligns perfectly with my work across platforms, including my daily streaming show LARRY, and makes this an incredibly exciting next chapter. I’m also thrilled that my longtime collaborator and executive producer, Heather Hunter, will continue with the program as we expand nationwide.”

“The growth of O’Connor & Company reflects the strength of the show and its connection with listeners,” said Jeff Boden, Vice President and Market Manager at Cumulus Media. “We’re pleased to see the program reach new audiences while continuing to serve our listeners in Washington each morning.”

Following the morning broadcast, O’Connor will host his live digital show, LARRY, streaming at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, and Townhall.com, extending the conversation throughout the day.

With O’Connor anchoring the morning lineup, Salem Media continues to deliver compelling, news-driven programming that informs audiences, challenges mainstream narratives, and holds leaders accountable.

For more information and to watch the Salem News Channel lineup, visit SalemNewsChannel.com .

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com.

Company Contact:

Publicity@salemmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04a8835d-b4e0-4d98-98ea-87f7e5da84b9