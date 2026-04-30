Orange Bank & Trust Company Named a 2026 Best Company to Work for in New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York’s Hudson Valley for more than 134 years, was recently recognized as one of the 2026 Best Companies to Work for in New York, alongside some of the state’s biggest names in finance, real estate, health care, technology, and the nonprofit sectors.

With more than $2.7 billion in assets, the Bank plays a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving nonprofits. The Bank has more than 230 employees spanning 17 offices across Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Best Company to Work for in New York," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "The Bank is built on a person-first culture and a shared commitment to excellence. Our employees are bright, dedicated, and invested in the communities in which we serve, and we are thrilled that their dedication has been rewarded."

"As a company, we are dedicated to developing talent from within, empowering our team members to reach their professional goals and supporting lifelong careers," said Jacob Rahiman, Orange Bank & Trust Company SVP, Chief Human Resource Officer. "The Bank’s success is dependent on our team becoming trusted advisors to our clients, and we are committed to helping them hone the skills needed to best serve the businesses and communities that bank with us."

Since 2008, the Best Companies to Work for in New York has been a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The selection process is managed by Best Companies Group, and winners are recognized by the Rochester Business Journal, BridgeTower Media, Best Companies Group, and NYS-SHRM.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 134 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.





From left: Pam Jones, SVP Human Resource Officer; Michael Lesler, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Holly Budd, VP Deposit Operations; Anthony Pili, SVP, Chief Innovation Officer; Denise Panebianco, VP Human Resource Officer; Heather Palmer, HR Business Officer; Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO; Elizabeth Jones, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Carla Alfieri, Senior Vice President, Director of Private Banking; Greg Sousa, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Contact:

Candice Varetoni

VP Marketing Officer Orange Bank & Trust Company

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8661c57f-633a-4e2c-bdef-6e991cf9faab