BayFirst Financial Corp. Announces Substantial Capital Raise, Names Alfred Rogers as Bank Chief Executive Officer, and Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: BayFirst Financial Corp. BayFirst Financial Corp.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (“Bank”) today reported the Company has raised $80 million of capital from investors in a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) offering. The Company has issued shares of convertible preferred stock in the PIPE, which subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, will convert to, or be exchanged for, approximately 22.9 million shares of common stock at an effective purchase price of $3.50 per share.

Additionally, the Company reported a net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.48 per common share and diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.69 per common share and diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Today we announce a substantial recapitalization of BayFirst Financial Corp. and BayFirst National Bank,” stated Anthony Saravanos, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “This successful capital raise reflects the trust our investors place in our institution and our long-term strategic direction. I am also pleased to announce that the Board has elected Alfred Rogers as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Bank, in place of Tom Zernick who is retiring. Al is a veteran banker who is well respected across the Tampa Bay market. He served as CEO of Manufacturers Bank of Florida and most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of USAmeribank, which was acquired by Valley National Bank.

“The Board of Directors believe that Al’s experience and leadership, combined with this capital raise, will lead BayFirst back to profitability and growth as the premier financial institution of Tampa Bay.”

“I am excited to begin my next chapter with the Board and the Bank’s leadership at BayFirst,” said Rogers. “While progress has been made with our focus on Community Banking, much work lies ahead for us. Our terrific network of branches and dedicated people are the ideal foundation for BayFirst to become the community bank of choice in our market. I’ve been proud to have led several community banks in our area, with each serving and growing local businesses and retail customers. BayFirst has that same dedication to this community, and I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves with the team to accomplish great things right here in our backyard.”

Saravanos concluded, “the Board of Directors have made additional decisions, including the resumption of dividend payments to our preferred shareholders and will formally redeem the Series A preferred shares. Furthermore, the Board has appointed Kenneth R. Lehman as a member of the Boards.” Mr. Rogers' appointment to the Board of Directors of the Bank and as Chief Executive Officer have received all necessary regulatory approvals and became effective upon the completion of the capital raise. The appointments of Mr. Rogers as CEO and President of the Company, as well as a director, is contingent upon receipt of regulatory non-objections. Mr. Lehman's appointment to the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank are contingent upon receipt of regulatory non-objections.

First Quarter 2026 Performance Review

  • Net interest margin was 3.42% in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 16 basis points from 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a decrease of 35 basis points from 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Loans held for investment decreased by $33.5 million, or 3.5%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $930.4 million and decreased $154.4 million, or 14.2%, over the past year. The decrease from the prior year was partially the result of the sale of $97.4 million of government guaranteed loans to Banesco USA as part of the Bank’s discontinuance of SBA 7(a) lending.
  • Deposits decreased $98.1 million, or 8.3%, during the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $42.4 million, or 3.8%, over the past year to $1.09 billion. The decrease in deposits during the quarter was primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing transaction account balances, savings and money market account balances, and time deposit balances, partially offset by an increase in noninterest-bearing account balances.
  • Book value and tangible book value at March 31, 2026 were $15.74 per common share, a decrease from $17.22 at December 31, 2025.

Results of Operations

Net Loss

The Company had a net loss of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The change in the first quarter of 2026 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of a decrease of $1.7 million in net interest income, an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million, and an increase in noninterest expense of $3.0 million. This was partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $1.0 million and a decrease in income tax benefit of $1.6 million. The change from the first quarter of 2025 was due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.6 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $7.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, a decrease in noninterest expense of $0.9 million, and a decrease in income tax expenses of $1.8 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from $11.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and a decrease from $11.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. The net interest margin was 3.42% in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 16 basis points from 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 35 basis points from 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025.

The decrease in net interest income during the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, was mainly due to a decrease in loan interest income, including fees, of $3.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.8 million.

The decrease in net interest income during the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the year ago quarter, was mainly due to a decrease in loan interest income, including fees, of $3.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest income on interest bearing deposits in banks and other of $0.6 million and a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.5 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a negative $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The change from the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, was primarily the result an increase in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $1.3 million. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, was the result a decrease in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $7.4 million and a decrease in government guaranteed loan packaging fees of $0.7 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the prior quarter, was primarily due to an increase in loan servicing and origination expense of $2.7 million. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, was primarily due to a decrease in compensation expense of $2.7 million and a decrease in data processing expenses of $0.6 million, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing and origination expense of $2.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets decreased $104.3 million, or 8.0%, during the first quarter of 2026 to $1.20 billion, mainly due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $72.5 million. and a decrease in loans held for investment of $33.5 million. Compared to the end of the first quarter last year, total assets decreased $96.0 million, or 7.4%, driven primarily by a decrease in loans held for investment of $154.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $71.3 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $33.5 million, or 3.5%, during the first quarter of 2026 and $154.4 million, or 14.2%, over the past year to $930.4 million. The decrease from prior year was primarily due to loan payoffs and government guaranteed loan sales, which included the sale of the SBA 7(a) loans to Banesco USA as part of the Bank’s discontinuance of SBA 7(a) lending. This was partially offset by originations in both conventional community bank loans and government guaranteed loans.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $98.1 million, or 8.3%, during the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $42.4 million, or 3.8%, from the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2026, at $1.09 billion. During the first quarter, there were decreases in interest-bearing transaction account balances of $77.4 million savings and money market account balances of $21.9 million, and time deposit balances of $14.6 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest-bearing account balances of $15.7 million. The decrease in deposits during the quarter was primarily due to reductions in high-rate promotional deposits held with non-relationship customers and also a decrease in brokered deposits. During the first quarter, the Bank reduced cost of funds by 27 basis points. At March 31, 2026, approximately 83% of total deposits were insured by the FDIC. At March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, the Company had $183.9 million, $195.5 million, and $112.3 million, respectively, of brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of $3.1 million, compared to provisions of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.4 million during the first quarter of 2025.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses (ACL) on loans to total loans held for investment at amortized cost was 2.35% at March 31, 2026, 2.42% as of December 31, 2025, and 1.61% as of March 31, 2025. The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, was 2.53% at March 31, 2026, 2.58% as of December 31, 2025, and 1.84% as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the ACL ratios from the prior year was the result of increases in nonperforming loans and continued economic uncertainty.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 were $4.4 million, which was a decrease from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase from $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans held for investment at amortized cost were 1.98% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.94% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.28% in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets were 2.00% of total assets as of March 31, 2026, compared to 2.04% as of December 31, 2025, and 2.08% as of March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, were 1.38% of total assets as of March 31, 2026, compared to 1.29% as of December 31, 2025, and 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6.54% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 6.52% as of December 31, 2025, and 8.56% as of March 31, 2025. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratios to risk-weighted assets were 8.58% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 8.92% as of December 31, 2025, and 10.47% as of March 31, 2025. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.84% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 10.18% as of December 31, 2025, and 11.73% as of March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Bank did not meet all of its regulatory capital requirements to be well-capitalized but the consummation of the capital raise is intended to meet these capital requirements going forward.

Impact of Capital Raise

On a proforma basis, giving effect to a $42 million capital contribution from the Company to the Bank, it’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.02% as of March 31, 2026. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratios to risk-weighted assets were 13.13% as of March 31, 2026. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.40% as of March 31, 2026.

Liquidity

The Bank's overall liquidity position remains strong and stable with liquidity in excess of internal minimums as stated by policy and monitored by management and the Board. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio at March 31, 2026 was 13.85%, as compared to 18.35% at December 31, 2025. The Bank has liquidity resources which include secured borrowings available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve, and lines of credit with other financial institutions. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Bank had no borrowings from the FHLB, the FRB or other financial institutions.

Recent Events

Following the closing of the PIPE, the Company intends to identify certain criticized assets and develop an Asset Resolution Plan. The Asset Resolution Plan will provide a work-out strategy for identified assets for subsequent disposition, work-out, upgrade, or other resolution.

On April 30, 2026, the Company filed a registration statement on Form S-1 regarding the public offering of up to 4,108,072 shares of Common Stock at an offering price of $3.50 per share. The Company intends to exclusively market this offering to its shareholders of record on May 12, 2026.

Hovde Group, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the PIPE. Igler and Pearlman, P.A. is serving as legal counsel to the Company, and Alston & Bird LLP, is serving as legal counsel to the placement agent.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

A special meeting of shareholders is scheduled for July 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. to approve an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares to permit the conversion and exchange of the preferred stock issued in the PIPE and the conversion of such preferred stock into shares of common stock.

The Company intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC that will be sent to Company shareholders seeking their approval of the transactions described above. Shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement when it becomes available (and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transactions described herein) because such documents will contain important information regarding the Company, the transactions, certain investors in the transactions, and related matters.

Shareholders may obtain free copies of these documents, once they are filed, and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain these documents, once they are filed, free of charge, by requesting them in writing from IR@BayFirstFinancial.com, or by telephone at (727) 440-6848. The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Company shareholders. Information about Company directors and executive officers and their ownership of Company common stock is set forth in the Company’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as previously filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026.

Certain investments discussed above involve the sale of securities in private transactions that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and will be subject to the resale restrictions under that Act. Such securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Conference Call

BayFirst will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter results. Interested parties may listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at www.bayfirstfinancial.com or are invited to dial (800) 549-8228 to participate in the call using Conference ID 37957. A replay of the call will be available for one year at www.bayfirstfinancial.com.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. As of March 31, 2026, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.20 billion in total assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health crises, global military hostilities, weather events, or climate change, including their effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and credit quality; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; enforcement actions initiated by our regulators and their impact on our operations; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to those “Risk Factors” described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this document, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

  
BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
  
 At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
Net loss$(5,680) $(2,463) $(18,902) $(1,237) $(335)
Balance sheet data:         
Average loans held for investment at amortized cost 887,756   939,281   1,060,520   1,047,568   1,027,648 
Average total assets 1,219,748   1,334,912   1,345,553   1,324,455   1,287,618 
Average common shareholders’ equity 70,373   73,470   92,734   95,049   96,053 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale       94,052       
Total loans held for investment 930,426   963,894   998,683   1,125,799   1,084,817 
Total loans held for investment, excl gov’t gtd loan balances 855,363   893,765   923,390   972,942   943,979 
Allowance for credit losses 20,632   21,996   24,485   17,041   16,513 
Total assets 1,195,910   1,300,258   1,345,978   1,343,867   1,291,957 
Total deposits 1,085,869   1,183,938   1,171,457   1,163,796   1,128,267 
Common shareholders’ equity 64,660   70,747   73,677   92,172   94,034 
Share data:         
Basic loss per common share$(1.48) $(0.69) $(4.66) $(0.39) $(0.17)
Diluted loss per common share (1.48)  (0.69)  (4.66)  (0.39)  (0.17)
Dividends per common share          0.08   0.08 
Book value per common share 15.74   17.22   17.90   22.30   22.77 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.74   17.22   17.90   22.30   22.77 
Performance ratios:         
Return on average assets(2)(1.86)% (0.74)% (5.62)% (0.37)% (0.10)%
Return on average common equity(2)(34.47)% (15.51)% (83.19)% (6.83)% (3.00)%
Net interest margin(2) 3.42%  3.58%  3.61%  4.06%  3.77%
Asset quality ratios:         
Net charge-offs$4,393  $4,558  $3,294  $6,799  $3,301 
Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment at amortized cost(2) 1.98%  1.94%  1.24%  2.60%  1.28%
Nonperforming loans(3)$21,453  $24,343  $24,687  $21,665  $24,806 
Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance)(3)$15,873  $16,271  $15,822  $14,187  $15,078 
Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment(3) 2.44%  2.68%  2.63%  2.09%  2.42%
Nonperforming loans (excl gov’t gtd balance)/total loans held for investment(3) 1.81%  1.79%  1.69%  1.37%  1.47%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost 2.35%  2.42%  2.61%  1.65%  1.61%
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excl government guaranteed loans 2.53%  2.58%  2.78%  1.85%  1.84%
Other Data:         
Full-time equivalent employees 143   144   237   300   305 
Banking center offices 12   12   12   12   12 
(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2) Annualized
(3) Excludes loans measured at fair value
          

Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy.

The following presents the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (Unaudited)
 As of
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Total shareholders’ equity$81,867  $87,569  $89,728  $108,223  $110,085 
Less: Preferred stock liquidation preference (17,207)  (16,822)  (16,051)  (16,051)  (16,051)
Total equity available to common shareholders 64,660   70,747   73,677   92,172   94,034 
Less: Goodwill              
Tangible common shareholders' equity$64,660  $70,747  $73,677  $92,172  $94,034 
          
Common shares outstanding 4,108,072   4,108,069   4,116,913   4,134,127   4,129,027 
Tangible book value per common share$15.74  $17.22  $17.90  $22.30  $22.77 
                    


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)3/31/202612/31/20253/31/2025
AssetsUnaudited Unaudited
Cash and due from banks$6,848 $5,123 $6,517 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 127,617  201,859  56,637 
Cash and cash equivalents 134,465  206,982  63,154 
Time deposits in banks     2,025 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $31,267, $31,974, and $39,507 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively) 28,531  29,363  36,318 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $10, $7, and $12 (fair value: $2,378, $2,384, and $2,356 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively) 2,490  2,493  2,488 
Nonmarketable equity securities 4,662  4,656  5,480 
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 51,807  54,076  57,901 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 878,619  909,818  1,026,916 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,632) (21,996) (16,513)
Net Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 857,987  887,822  1,010,403 
Accrued interest receivable 7,683  8,421  9,153 
Premises and equipment, net 30,690  31,188  32,769 
Loan servicing rights 11,334  12,580  16,460 
Deferred income tax assets 8,489  6,538   
Right-of-use operating lease assets 14,171  14,504  15,484 
Bank owned life insurance 27,457  27,264  26,696 
Other real estate owned 400  400  132 
Other assets 15,744  13,971  13,494 
Total assets$1,195,910 $1,300,258 $1,291,957 
Liabilities:   
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts$111,476 $95,731 $106,236 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 153,860  231,227  261,074 
Savings and money market deposit accounts 432,781  454,639  467,766 
Time deposits 387,752  402,341  293,191 
Total deposits 1,085,869  1,183,938  1,128,267 
FHLB borrowings     20,000 
Subordinated debentures 6,099  5,962  5,957 
Notes payable 1,479  1,593  1,820 
Accrued interest payable 958  1,133  1,053 
Operating lease liabilities 13,003  13,264  14,102 
Deferred income tax liabilities     648 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,635  6,799  10,025 
Total liabilities 1,114,043  1,212,689  1,181,872 
Shareholders’ equity:Unaudited Unaudited
Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,683 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and $6,827 at March 31, 2026 6,161  6,161  6,161 
Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,338 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and $3,402 at March 31, 2026 3,123  3,123  3,123 
Preferred stock, Series C; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,446 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,801 at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and $6,978 at March 31, 2026 6,446  6,446  6,446 
Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,108,072, 4,108,609, and 4,129,027 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively 54,390  54,371  54,657 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,054) (1,960) (2,378)
Unearned compensation (282) (335) (1,006)
Retained earnings 14,083  19,763  43,082 
Total shareholders’ equity 81,867  87,569  110,085 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,195,910 $1,300,258 $1,291,957 
          


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 For the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$15,930  $19,326  $19,751 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 1,509   1,624   934 
Total interest income 17,439   20,950   20,685 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 7,893   9,451   9,431 
Other 97   341   255 
Total interest expense 7,990   9,792   9,686 
Net interest income 9,449   11,158   10,999 
Provision for credit losses 3,078   2,007   4,400 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,371   9,151   6,599 
Noninterest income:     
Loan servicing income, net 770   788   736 
Gain (loss) on sale of government guaranteed loans, net (97)  290   7,327 
Service charges and fees 490   471   449 
Government guaranteed loans fair value loss, net (533)  (1,880)  (755)
Government guaranteed loan packaging fees    95   716 
Gain on sale of premises and equipment 13       
Other noninterest income 241   132   278 
Total noninterest income 884   (104)  8,751 
Noninterest Expense:     
Salaries and benefits 5,069   4,681   7,998 
Bonus, commissions, and incentives 290   (8)  71 
Occupancy and equipment 1,368   1,330   1,634 
Data processing 1,489   1,687   2,045 
Marketing and business development 123   281   487 
Professional services 1,164   1,083   732 
Loan servicing and origination expense 3,836   1,135   1,035 
Employee recruiting and development 202   210   617 
Regulatory assessments 578   694   339 
Restructure charges    21    
Other noninterest expense 767   755   855 
Total noninterest expense 14,886   11,869   15,813 
Loss before taxes (7,631)  (2,822)  (463)
Income tax benefit (1,951)  (359)  (128)
Net loss (5,680)  (2,463)  (335)
Preferred dividends 385   385   385 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders$(6,065) $(2,848) $(720)
Basic loss per common share$(1.48) $(0.69) $(0.17)
Diluted loss per common share$(1.48) $(0.69) $(0.17)
            

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands)3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
 (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Real estate:         
Residential$359,305  $365,427  $364,020  $356,559  $339,886 
Commercial 216,643   215,771   231,039   292,923   296,351 
Construction and land 36,732   48,397   43,700   53,187   46,740 
Commercial and industrial 171,666   181,566   194,654   223,239   234,384 
Commercial and industrial - PPP 6   6   13   191   457 
Consumer and other 82,269   86,441   90,946   93,333   93,889 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross 866,621   897,608   924,372   1,019,432   1,011,707 
Deferred loan costs, net 15,559   16,371   17,096   21,118   20,521 
Discount on government guaranteed loans (6,007)  (6,811)  (7,506)  (8,780)  (8,727)
Premium on loans purchased, net 2,446   2,650   2,941   3,342   3,415 
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net 878,619   909,818   936,903   1,035,112   1,026,916 
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value 51,807   54,076   61,780   90,687   57,901 
Total loans held for investment, net$930,426  $963,894  $998,683  $1,125,799  $1,084,817 
                    

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross$5,580  $8,072  $8,865  $7,478  $9,728 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross 15,873   16,271   15,822   14,187   15,078 
Total nonperforming loans, at amortized cost, gross 21,453   24,343   24,687   21,665   24,806 
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at fair value 208   83      502   507 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at fair value 1,230   1,453   1,385   1,430   1,419 
Total nonperforming loans, at fair value 1,438   1,536   1,385   1,932   1,926 
OREO 400   400   400   400   132 
Repossessed assets 583   263   32      36 
Total nonperforming assets, gross$23,874  $26,542  $26,504  $23,997  $26,900 
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment(1) 2.44%  2.68%  2.63%  2.09%  2.42%
Nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total loans held for investment(1) 1.81%  1.79%  1.69%  1.37%  1.47%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 2.00%  2.04%  1.97%  1.79%  2.08%
Nonperforming assets (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total assets 1.38%  1.29%  1.21%  1.12%  1.22%
ACL to nonperforming loans(1) 96.17%  90.35%  99.18%  78.66%  66.57%
ACL to nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances)(1) 129.98%  135.18%  154.75%  120.12%  109.52%

(1) Excludes loans measured at fair value

Contact:
Scott J. McKim
Chief Financial Officer
727.521.7085
 

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