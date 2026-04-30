FactSet Recognized for Pioneering AI Advancements in Financial Technology

NORWALK, Conn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced a series of recent industry recognitions highlighting the impact of the firm’s continued investment in artificial intelligence and its application across financial data, analytics, and workflow solutions.

The awards reflect FactSet’s broader strategy to embed AI directly into the workflows of investment professionals, helping clients more efficiently access, analyze, and act on complex financial data.

“FactSet’s AI strategy is anchored in building open, flexible, and secure solutions that empower our clients to unlock actionable insights from trusted data—wherever they work,” said Kate Stepp, Chief AI Officer at FactSet. “We’re focused on accelerating the development and deployment of advanced AI capabilities, including autonomous agents, across our entire platform, collaborating closely with industry partners and clients to drive innovation and transform financial workflows for the future.”

Recent recognitions include:

FactSet remains at the forefront of AI innovation in the financial industry by fostering an open environment and collaborating with leading AI and data providers. Recent milestones include:

FactSet will highlight select AI-driven solutions and agentic innovations at its upcoming buy-side and wealth FOCUS user conference in Austin, TX, this May.

For more information on FactSet’s AI strategy and solutions, visit: https://www.factset.com/ai

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 241,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

Kevin.toomey@factset.com