The Ensign Group Acquires Real Estate and Expands Operations in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today the acquisition of the real estate and operations of the following skilled nursing and senior living facilities:

Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Willow Park, Texas;

Southern Oaks Therapy and Living Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in Dallas, Texas;

Country Village Care / Country Village Senior Living, a healthcare campus with 136 skilled nursing beds, 38 assisted living units, and 32 memory care beds located in Angleton, Texas;

River Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kerrville, Texas;

Willow Creek Lodge, a 135-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tomball, Texas;

Eagle Crest Rapid Recovery, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Houston, Texas;

Falcon Point Post Acute, a 130-bed skilled nursing facility located in Katy, Texas;

Parks Health Center / Parks Assisted Living Center, a healthcare campus with 90 skilled nursing beds, 30 assisted living units, and 55 independent living units located in Odessa, Texas;

La Dora Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility located in Bedford, Texas;

River Bend Healthcare, a 115-bed skilled nursing facility located in Seguin, Texas;

Mustang Park Therapy and Living Center, 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Carrollton, Texas;

Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 150-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kerrville, Texas;

Mallard Creek Therapy and living Center, 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Fort Worth, Texas;

Harbor Valley Health and Rehabilitation, 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in San Antonio, Texas;

TruCare Living Centers - Columbus, 104-bed skilled nursing facility located in Columbus, Texas;

TruCare Living Centers - Palestine, 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Palestine, Texas; and

TruCare Living Centers - Selma, 128-bed skilled nursing facility located in Selma, Texas;



The real estate was acquired by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and all seventeen facilities will be operated by Ensign affiliated operators.

“We are happy to finally be able to announce this deal which we expect to be a home run for our Texas operators.” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Through this strategic acquisition we added a large number of high-quality properties to our already strong presence in a key state for us. The facility locations are a perfect fit within our existing clusters and markets and further our reach across the state of Texas. We are excited to include newer builds such as these to our portfolio as we continue to add to Standard Bearer’s ever growing real estate footprint”, he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, further commented “We are thrilled to welcome these facilities and their staff, residents, and families into our Texas markets. We are excited to work with each of these groups as we strive to provide the care, love, and attention that these individuals and communities deserve. We look forward to combining our knowledge, leadership, and resources with these operations’ existing foundations and being part of these communities for decades to come.”

In a separate transaction, Ensign announced the acquisition of the real estate of Emerald Ridge of Neenah, a 45-unit residential care apartment complex located in Neenah, Wisconsin; and Anna’s House Assisted Living, a 50 assisted living unit community based residential facility located in New Franken, Wisconsin, through Standard Bearer. Each of these facilities will be operated by experienced operators, and subject to long-term triple net leases.

Each of these acquisitions will be effective as of May 1, 2026, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 395 healthcare operations, which includes 48 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 179 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 395 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.