The Ensign Group Purchases Facilities in Wisconsin

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today the acquisition of the real estate of Emerald Ridge of Neenah, a 45-unit residential care apartment complex located in Neenah, Wisconsin; and Anna’s House Assisted Living, a 50 assisted living unit community based residential facility located in New Franken, Wisconsin, through subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company. Each of these facilities will be operated by experienced operators, and subject to long-term triple net leases.

“Standard Bearer continues to expand across the country, and these facilities are a terrific addition to its strong Wisconsin portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We know that we have a fantastic tenant to run these buildings and we couldn’t be more excited to see them succeed in these operations,” he added.

In a separate transaction, Ensign announced the acquisition of the real estate and operations of fifteen stand-alone skilled nursing operations and two campus operations in Texas adding over 2000 skilled nursing beds and 100 senior living units to Ensign’s portfolio.

Each of these acquisitions will be effective as of May 1, 2026 and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 395 healthcare operations, which includes 48 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 179 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 395 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.