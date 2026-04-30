OrthoPediatrics Expands Specialty Bracing Portfolio with TRAXIO Halo Gravity Traction System

WARSAW, Ind., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the expansion of its OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) portfolio with a new product launch, the TRAXIO Complete - Weight System, in collaboration with Synetik Group, Inc.

The Halo Gravity Traction system was designed to deliver controlled, weight-based axial traction for gradual spinal realignment in infants, children, and adolescents for Children’s hospitals to advance their standard of pediatric spine care. TRAXIO is a non-active, mechanical traction system that uses a weight-and-pulley mechanism to generate and maintain a prescribed traction load to the pediatric spine. Intended for use in controlled hospital environments, the system supports halo gravity traction therapy when used in conjunction with a compatible, separately cleared cranial halo ring and pin system.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing division President, commented, “The introduction of TRAXIO reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing pediatric scoliosis through thoughtful innovation,” said Joe Hauser, OP President. “TRAXIO offers a reliable, adaptable traction system that supports patient safety while reinforcing our focus on important solutions often overlooked by others, and meaningfully extends the continuum of care from bracing through surgery when needed.”

Greg Odle, President of Scoliosis at OrthoPediatrics added, “We continue to strengthen the depth of our scoliosis products, and the addition of TRAXIO represents yet another expansion of this platform. By pairing halo gravity traction with our existing deformity correction implants, we are strengthening our position as a comprehensive partner to pediatric spine surgeons and extending our impact beyond the operating room.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 85 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com .

About the Synetik Group

Founded in 2004 by Caroline Saulnier, Synetik Group is a privately owned manufacturing company based in Quebec, Canada. The company started out specializing in ergonomic solutions for the workplace, with both a product and ergonomic services division. Following the acquisition of a manufacturer in the healthcare space in 2014, the Synetik ErgoCare division quickly outgrew the rest of the business. Over the last decade Synetik ErgoCare has focused on designing and manufacturing assistive equipment for children with special needs. Most known for the Vertiflex line of standing frames, Synetik distributes its products across North America and is continuing to expand globally and with new product development. For more information about Synetik Group, please visit www.synetikgroup.com. For more information about the Synetik ErgoCare product line, please visit www.synetikergocare.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406